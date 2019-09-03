Indian skipper Virat Kohli lost the top spot in ICC Test rankings to Steve Smith. In the latest list released by ICC, Steve Smith (904 points) displaced the Virat Kohli (903 points) by only 1 point.

Steve Smith displaces Indian skipper Virat Kohli to reclaim the top spot in ICC Test rankings, published on Tuesday. Kohli scored 76 in the first innings of the second Test but faced a first-ball duck in the second innings of the match.

The Indian captain has now slipped into the second position in ICC Test rankings with 903 points. Australian batsman Steve Smith leads the Indian skipper by only 1 point but Smith (904 points) will have a chance to consolidate his lead in the last 2 Test matches against England in the Ashes series.

Steve Smith, one of the most prolific batsmen of this era, was banned for the ball-tampering scandal in South Africa in 2018. Smith made an impeccable return in the international cricket with smashing two hundred in the first Test of the Ashes series in Birmingham. Steve Smith did not play in the third Test after being hit on the neck by English paceman Jofra Archer.

Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are considered as two batting great in modern-day cricket. The rivalry between these two is also well-known among the fans. Smith has amassed 6577 runs including 25 hundred in his 66 Test match appearances, on the other hand, Kohli has 6749 runs including 25 hundred from 79 Tests.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App