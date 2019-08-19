Steve Smith, the former Australian skipper, has jumped up to the second position by replacing Kane Williamson. Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained the position number one in the table topper.

Former Australian skipper Steve Smith climbed one place to reach the second position among the best batsmen while on the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli retained his number one position in the latest ICC Test batsmen rankings. Steve Smith played tremendously and scored 92 runs in the Ashes series first test match after hitting successive centuries in the game to take Australia to a 251 run victory over England at Edgbaston. A ban was imposed on Steve Smith for a year, then to Smith was able to replace Kane Williamson in the ICC Test batsmen rankings and is just 9 points behind the table topper Virat Kohli.

In the meanwhile, Pat Cummins has tightened his hold on the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers as he reached a career-high ranking point. Several Aussies have made their places in the batting rankings due to their high voltage performance in the Ashes series. Travis Head reached two spots above to number 18 while Marnus Lambuschagne made a long jump of 16 spots and reached the number 82.

Australia’s top order players like David Warner, Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft have lost out. Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne who played a super energetic inning of 122 runs and his team bagged a six-wicket win over New Zealand has made his place in the top 10 batsmen and is at the 8th position. This is the highest position achieved by Karunaratne in his seven years test career. Among the bowlers, Jofra Archer due to his outstanding debut of 5 wickets by giving 91 runs made him enter the ranking and get the 83rd position. Jack Leach, who was playing the sixth test of his career jumped up to 8 spots to be the number 40.

