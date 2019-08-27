In the latest ICC Test rankings, Jasprit Bumrah breaks into top 10 after his exceptional spell 5/7 against the West Indies. Indian skipper Virat Kohli maintained his spot top at the table. Ajinkya Rahane also jumped at the ranking table after hitting match-winning 81 and 102 in the first Test against the West Indies.

The Indian team is having an outstanding tour in the West Indies. The men in blues dominated the hosts in the first Test and clinched a 312-run win over the Caribbeans. However, amidst the exceptional performances this week, Virat Kohli and Co once again topped the team ranking table achieving 60 points with the win against West Indies.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah entered the top-10 of the ICC Test bowling rankings after his destructive spell 5/7 in the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. the Indian paceman is now at the seventh spot in the bowlers’ list after soaring nine spots.

In the batting list, Ajinkya Rahane rose 10 places after his match-winning knock of 81 and 102 against the Caribbeans in the first Test which helped India to win by a huge margin of 318 runs. Rahane currently ranked 11 in the list.

Meanwhile, Indian skipper Virat Kohli continued to hold his place at the top with maintaining six-points lead over Steve Smith. Kohli has 910 points while Steve Smith who smashed three hundred in the Ashes placed second with 904 points. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson and India’s Cheteshwar Pujara captured the third and fourth place respectively.

England’s Ben Stokes soared in the ranking list after hitting an unbeaten 135 in the second innings of the third Test which helped his team level the series. The 28-year-old held the 13th spot in the batsman’s list and second position among the all-rounders.

