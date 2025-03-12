Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ICC Thanks PCB For Successful Hosting Of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy

ICC Thanks PCB For Successful Hosting Of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025,

ICC Thanks PCB For Successful Hosting Of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy

ICC Thanks PCB for Successful Hosting of ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy


The International Cricket Council (ICC) has expressed gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, along with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for staging five matches. This acknowledgement was conveyed in an official release from the ICC.

The tournament, held from February 19 to March 9, marked Pakistan’s first time hosting a global cricket event since 1996. Matches were played across four venues, including Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi in Pakistan, while Dubai in the United Arab Emirates also hosted a portion of the competition.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice lauded the efforts of the PCB, stating, “We would like to thank and congratulate the Pakistan Cricket Board for successfully hosting the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025.”

Highlighting the significance of the event, he further noted, “As this was the first global multi-team cricket event played in the country since 1996, this event was of huge significance for the PCB, and all those involved in renovating the stadiums, preparing the playing surfaces, delivering the matches, and hosting the teams and visitors should be very proud of their efforts.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

India Clinches Third Champions Trophy Title

The final of the tournament took place at the Dubai International Stadium, where India secured their third Champions Trophy title by defeating New Zealand by four wickets in a thrilling encounter.

The ICC also extended its appreciation to the ECB for their role in successfully hosting part of the tournament. “The ICC would also like to thank the Emirates Cricket Board for staging five of the matches in Dubai and continuing to provide great support to the ICC in staging its major men’s and women’s events,” Allardice stated.

He emphasized the global appeal of the tournament, remarking, “The tournament once again showed the importance of ICC events as fans all over the world watched and followed it with great enthusiasm either at the venues or on satellite and digital channels.”

Allardice also acknowledged the contribution of all participating teams, saying, “Thanks to the eight participating teams for making it such a compelling event, and congratulations to India for winning a third Champions Trophy title in a memorable final.”

Despite the successful hosting of the tournament, controversy arose when no PCB official was present at the final awards ceremony. This absence was questioned by former Pakistani cricketers, including Shoaib Akhtar, who criticized the situation. In response, the PCB has formally lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding the matter.

(Inputs from ANI)

ALSO READ: Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance

Filed under

Champions Trophy 2025 icc jay shah pcb Shoaib Akhtar

newsx

ICC Thanks PCB For Successful Hosting Of ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 Amidst Controversy
Sai Pallavi

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral
newsx

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah...
newsx

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Shari

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First...
Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah...

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance

Transformation Quota Rule Explained: Why South Africa’s Domestic Cricket Team Was Punished For Non-Compliance

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First Reaction To Balochistan’s Hijacking Pak Train

Dozens Of Terrorists Have Been Sent To Hell: Check Pakistan’s PM Shehbaz Sharif’s Very First...

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How...

Entertainment

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Watch: Sai Pallavi’s New Video Of Adorably Dancing In A Traditional Attire Goes Viral

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah Rukh Khan’s Voice

Mufasa OTT Release Date: Here’s Where You Can Watch The Lion King’s Sequel In Shah

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How Her Co-Stars Reacted

Kate Hudson Suffers A Wardrobe Malfunction In A Daring Black Plunging Gown, This Is How

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or A Girl?

Peppa Pig Is About To Become A Big Sister Again! Is It A Boy Or

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them For Buddy Comedy Now’

Aamir Khan Pisses Ranbir Kapoor Off After Calling Him Ranbir Singh, Internet Says ‘Sign Them

Lifestyle

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women