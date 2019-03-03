ICC turns down BCCI proposal to sever ties with Pakistan: The ICC chairman Shashank Manohar on Saturday said that it would not be possible for the international cricket body to follow the proposal led by BCCI. After the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, the BCCI forwarded a letter to ICC wherein later was urged to sever ties with countries that harbour terrorism,

After the Pulwama terror attack on February 14, the BCCI forwarded a letter to ICC wherein later was urged to sever ties with countries that harbour terrorism, referring to Pakistan as the country is involved in several terror attacks in India. The international cricketing body has stated that banning any country does not come in its domain.

According to media reports, the ICC chairman brought up the matter towards the end of the quarterly Board meeting on Saturday. He stated that it would not be possible to ban Pakistan. The report said that BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhury and its representatives did not bring up the matter during the meeting, but the ICC chairman himself raised the issue and briefed the board about the BCCI’s letter.

On February 22, chief executive officer BCCI shot a letter to Manohar at the behest of the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and requested ICC to cut ties with Pakistan.

Both Indian and Pakistan are scheduled to face each other in Manchester at the World Cup 2019 in June. Following the Pulwama terror attack, people in India including veteran cricketers demanded the government to boycott playing against Pakistan.

The Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai had said that there is needs to ostracise Pakistan for abetting terrorism.

