Following India’s glorious title win in U-19 World Cup, the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) has announced cash rewards for the winning team, coach and support staff. India’s U-19 coach, Rahul Dravid who played a pivotal role in the victory and is being hailed by everyone would be given Rs 50 lakh. All the team members would be getting Rs 30 lakh each, while the support staff would be awarded Rs 20 lakh each by the board. Earlier in the day, India clinched the U-19 World Trophy for a record fourth time by beating Australia by eight wickets in the summit clash.

Australia, who were batting first, scored 216 runs in their 50 overs. India easily chased down the target in 38.5 overs. Delhi lad Manjot Kalra was adjudged Man of the Match for his splendid century (101 not out off 102 balls). With this win, India also surpassed Australia’s record of most title wins in U-19 World Cup. Following the team’s win, the Committee of Administrators (COA) head Vinod Rai showered praises upon the team and hoped they will achieve greater heights in future.

“I congratulate the U19 team who have made the country proud. Head Coach Rahul Dravid played his cricket with sincerity and it was pleasing to see the boys uphold the value. They have been fantastic athletes and even better ambassadors. The boys have done so well, and I am sure they will work hard and climb the ladder and represent the senior team in the future,” a delighted Vinod Rai said after team’s victory.