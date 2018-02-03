A delighted Prithvi Shaw, who led the team to record fourth win in U-19 World Cup, was full of praises for coach Rahul Dravid and team members. Thanking the support staff, Shaw said he had no words to describe his happiness. India clinched the U-19 World Trophy for a record fourth time by beating Australia by eight wickets in the summit clash on Saturday.

India U-19 cricket team’s skipper Prithvi Shaw, who led the team to record 4th title win was all praises of coach Rahul Dravid in the post-match presentation ceremony. Shaw said he did not have words to describe his happiness and thanked the coach and supporting staff for enabling the team to achieve the feat. “I can’t express what I’m feeling right now, I am really proud of it. All credit to our support staff for really supporting us for the last two years. Rahul Sir himself is a legend, the Wall we call him,” the winning captain said.

Shaw also heaped praises on Manjot Kalra who was adjudged Man of the Match for his crucial century as well as pacers Kamlesh and Mavi. “It was a crucial hundred from Manjot. Gill was batting so well. Both pacers, Kamlesh and Mavi, have been executing things so well through the tournament. It’s been wonderful playing matches here,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Cricket Control for India (BCCI) has announced cash rewards for the winning team, coach and support staff. India’s U-19 coach, Rahul Dravid, who played a pivotal role in the victory, and is being hailed by everyone would be given Rs 50 lakh. All the team members would be getting Rs 30 lakh each, while the support staff would be awarded Rs 20 lakh each by the board.

