ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: When Does India Play? Check Full Schedule, Groups, Venues And All You Need To Know

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the schedule for the 2027 edition of the Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Bangladesh and Nepal. Sixteen teams will compete across 41 matches from January 21 to February 6, with India entering the tournament as two-time defending champions. Check the complete group-stage fixtures, all four groups, venues and knockout dates.

The third edition of the competition will bring together established cricketing nations and emerging teams in a tournament designed to showcase the next generation of women’s cricket talent. India, who won the first two editions in 2023 and 2025, will begin their title defence against the West Indies on January 22 in Kathmandu.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Tournament Details

Tournament: ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027

Dates: January 21 to February 6, 2027

Co-hosts: Bangladesh and Nepal

Teams: 16

Total matches: 41

Groups: Four

Semi-finals: February 4, 2027

Final: February 6, 2027

Final reserve day: February 7, 2027

The semi-finals will have a reserve day on February 5. According to the ICC, morning matches will begin at 9:30 AM local time and afternoon fixtures at 1:30 PM local time.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: All Groups

The 16 participating teams have been divided into four groups, with four sides in each group.

Group A: India, Ireland, West Indies and Nepal

Group B: South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa

Group C: Australia, Bangladesh, Nigeria and United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Group D: England, Sri Lanka, United States of America (USA) and Scotland

India will compete in Group A alongside Ireland, the West Indies and co-hosts Nepal. Group B features South Africa, New Zealand, Pakistan and Samoa, while Australia and Bangladesh headline Group C. England and Sri Lanka will compete in Group D alongside the USA and Scotland.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Full Group-Stage Schedule

The group stage will run from January 21 to January 26, with four matches scheduled each day.

Thursday, January 21

Bangladesh U19 Women vs UAE U19 Women — Sylhet, Bangladesh

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Women — Upper Mulpani, Nepal

Australia U19 Women vs Nigeria U19 Women — Sylhet, Bangladesh

England U19 Women vs USA U19 Women — Upper Mulpani, Nepal

The opening day will feature both co-hosts in action, with Bangladesh taking on the UAE and England facing the USA in Group D.

Friday, January 22

New Zealand U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women — Chattogram, Bangladesh

Nepal U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women — TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu

South Africa U19 Women vs Pakistan U19 Women — Chattogram, Bangladesh

India U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women — TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu

India will begin their campaign against the West Indies, while Nepal will play Ireland in front of their home supporters.

Saturday, January 23

UAE U19 Women vs Nigeria U19 Women — Sylhet, Bangladesh

USA U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Women — Upper Mulpani, Nepal

Bangladesh U19 Women vs Australia U19 Women — Sylhet, Bangladesh

Sri Lanka U19 Women vs England U19 Women — Upper Mulpani, Nepal

Bangladesh will face Australia in one of the key Group C contests, while England and Sri Lanka meet in Group D.

Sunday, January 24

Samoa U19 Women vs South Africa U19 Women — Chattogram, Bangladesh

Nepal U19 Women vs India U19 Women — TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu

Pakistan U19 Women vs New Zealand U19 Women — Chattogram, Bangladesh

Ireland U19 Women vs West Indies U19 Women — TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu

India will face co-hosts Nepal in their second group match, making it an important fixture for both sides.

Monday, January 25

Australia U19 Women vs UAE U19 Women — Sylhet, Bangladesh

England U19 Women vs Scotland U19 Women — Upper Mulpani, Nepal

Bangladesh U19 Women vs Nigeria U19 Women — Sylhet, Bangladesh

USA U19 Women vs Sri Lanka U19 Women — Upper Mulpani, Nepal

The penultimate day of the group stage will feature Australia against the UAE and England against Scotland.

Tuesday, January 26

Pakistan U19 Women vs Samoa U19 Women — Chattogram, Bangladesh

West Indies U19 Women vs Nepal U19 Women — TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu

New Zealand U19 Women vs South Africa U19 Women — Chattogram, Bangladesh

India U19 Women vs Ireland U19 Women — TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu

India will conclude their group-stage campaign against Ireland, while the West Indies face Nepal in another Group A encounter.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Super Six Stage

The group stage will be followed by the Super Six phase, with the qualifying teams divided into two groups. Results and qualification standings from the opening round will determine the teams and their progression through this stage.

The scheduled Super Six phase begins on January 27 and continues through February 2. Matches will be played across the venues in Bangladesh and Nepal, with teams competing for places in the semi-finals.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will advance to the last four.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: Semi-Finals And Final

The tournament will move into the knockout stage in February, with the two semi-finals scheduled for February 4 at Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium in Chattogram, Bangladesh.

February 5 has been designated as the reserve day for the semi-finals.

The final will take place on February 6, 2027, at 1:30 PM local time in Chattogram. February 7 is the reserve day for the title clash.

India will aim to extend their record in the competition after winning the inaugural tournament in 2023 and retaining the trophy in 2025.

ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2027: All Venues

The tournament will be staged across four grounds in three cities.

In Bangladesh:

Bir Shrestha Shahid Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium, Chattogram: Scheduled to host the semi-finals and final, alongside other tournament matches.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet: One of the main venues for the group stage and Super Six matches.

In Nepal:

TU International Cricket Stadium, Kathmandu: Set to host group-stage fixtures, including India’s matches against the West Indies, Nepal and Ireland.

Upper Mulpani International Cricket Ground, Kathmandu: Another key venue for group-stage matches in Nepal.