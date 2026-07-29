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Home > Sports News > ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position

ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position

Team India's ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill has regained top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, dethroning Daryl Mitchell after some strong performances in the recently-concluded 50-over series against England.

ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position. (Image Credits: BCCI X)
ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position. (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 17:55 IST

Team India’s ODI and Test skipper Shubman Gill has regained top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, dethroning Daryl Mitchell after some strong performances in the recently-concluded 50-over series against England. With 801 points under his belt, Gill remains seven clear of the Kiwi all-rounder. Meanwhile, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has jumped an astonishing 230 spots to achieve a career-best 48th position in the T20I rankings after earning the Player of the Series award against Zimbabwe.

How many runs did Shubman Gill end up with against England?

With scores of 80*, 31 and 77, he accumulated 188 runs in three innings at 94. However, the Men in Blue ended up losing a series, owing to continuous combination changes due to injuries to the likes of Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar and Jasprit Bumrah. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma also enjoyed promising outings in England and are now 3rd and 4th in the rankings, respectively.

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Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old, was named Player of the Series after scoring 151 runs at an average of 50.33 during India’s 3-0 T20I series win over Zimbabwe in Harare. Sooryavanshi’s performances helped him climb 230 places to a career-best 48th position among T20I batters in the rankings released by the ICC on Wednesday.

Ishan Kishan achieves third-highest rating by any T20I batter

Sooryavanshi currently has 536 rating points and trails India teammate Ishan Kishan, who leads the latest T20I batting rankings. Kishan reached a career-best 916 points after scoring 81 in the second match against Zimbabwe, the third-highest rating ever recorded by a T20I batter. He finished the series with 910 points but remains comfortably ahead of second-placed Sahibzada Farhan, who has 848 points.

Kishan’s career-best rating is also higher than those achieved by fellow Indian stars Suryakumar Yadav (912) and Virat Kohli (909). Abhishek Sharma holds the record for the highest-ever T20I batting rating with 931 points, followed by England’s Dawid Malan at 919 and Kishan at 916, according to the ICC.

Tilak Varma also moved up two places to sixth, while Shreyas Iyer climbed seven spots to 24th among T20I batters. Ravi Bishnoi made one of the biggest jumps in the bowling rankings, rising 31 places to 41st after taking three wickets in the Zimbabwe series. Zimbabwe also had some movement in the rankings, with Ryan Burl climbing six places to joint 85th among T20I batters. Fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani moved up 10 spots to 26th among T20I bowlers.

(With inputs from ANI)

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ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position
Tags: ishan kishanshubman gillteam indiaVaibhav Sooryavanshi

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ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position

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ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position
ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position
ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position
ICC Updated Rankings: Shubman Gill Becomes No.1 Ranked ODI Batter, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Jumps 230 Spots To Achieve Career-Best Position

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