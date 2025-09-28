LIVE TV
ICC Women's WC: Harleen, Harmanpreet power India triumph over New Zealand in warm-up match

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 28, 2025 01:49:07 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 27 (ANI): Half-centuries from Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped India secure a four-wicket win via DLS Method in their second ICC Women’s World Cup warm-up match in Guwahati on Saturday.

Chasing a revised 237-run target in 42 overs after a heavy loss against England in the previous match, India stumbled at the beginning. But fifties from Harleen and Harman helped India to a confidence-boosting win.

An attacking start saw India speed through to 54/0 at the end of the eighth over, before Jess Kerr castled Pratika Rawal (15 in 18 balls) to bring New Zealand’s first wicket of the game. Uma Chetry kept going but eventually fell for 38 (in 36 balls, with six fours and a six) to leave India in a tricky situation at 71/2, as per ICC.

Harleen Deol and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur went on to steady the ship for India, with both batters reaching their respective half-centuries, amassing 74 (79 balls, in 10 boundaries) and 69 (in 86 balls, with eight fours) respectively to power India through in the chase in the middle overs.

The duo added 132 runs for the third wicket to push India towards safety.

Bree Illing and Jess Kerr struck at the death with two quick wickets of Jemimah Rodrigues and the Indian skipper, but India eventaully survived the scare and sealed the deal with ten balls to spare.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine won the toss and chose to bat first in a match where play began after a rain delay.

India struck early with two quick wickets, reducing New Zealand to 38/2 in the eighth over. Skipper Sophie Devine and Melie Kerr steadied the innings with a strong partnership, keeping the scoreboard moving even through another rain delay.

Devine (54 in 54 balls, with nine fours) brought up a well-crafted half-century, while Kerr was dismissed for 40 on the first ball of the 25th over. At the halfway mark, New Zealand were at 132/3.’

Maddy Green (49* in 42 balls, with four boundaries and a six) and Isabella Gaze (21 in 31 balls, with three fours) took NZ to 232/8 in 42 overs.

Shree Charani (3/49) was the top wicket-taker for India while Kranti Goud and Arundhati Reddy got two each. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: Harleen Deolharmanpreet kaurindia-new-zealand-world-cup-warm-up-matchindia-new-zealand-world-cup-warm-up-match-harleen-harman

ICC Women's WC: Harleen, Harmanpreet power India triumph over New Zealand in warm-up match

