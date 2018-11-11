ICC Women's World T20 2018: Team India will lock horns with Pakistan in the ICC Women's World T20 2018 at Providence Stadium in Guyana in South Africa. In the shortest format of the game, India and Pakistan have met 10 times at the international tournaments, in which, Team India won 8 times while Pakistan won only 2 times.

ICC Women’s World T20 2018: The stage is all set for the mother of all battles, India vs Pakistan, which will be played today at Guyana’s Providence Stadium in South Africa and the match will commence at 7 pm (IST). The India vs Pakistan match has been a key contest for the cricket crazy fans across the globe. The match is expected to be a cliffhanger as both the arch-rivals will be eyeing to register a thumping victory over each other. The experts believe that Team India is a step ahead of Pakistan as Harmanpreet Kaur-led team crushed New Zealand in their first match by 34-runs. Thanks to the sparkling 103-run knock by skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, India marked a comfortable win against the Kiwi’s and they are expected to pile on the misery on fragile Pakistan, who lost to Australia by 52 runs.

Today both the arch-rivals, India and Pakistan, will lock horns at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, where Jeveria Khan and her team will be hoping to showcase the highest class of their skills as they have to compete with world’s one of the best side. On the other side, senior player Mithali Raj’s form will be a little headache for Harmanpreet Kaur as Mithali has scored 18 and 0 in last two games against England and Windies scoring 18 and 0 respectively.

