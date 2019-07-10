New Zealand defeated India by 18 runs in the 1st semi-final at Old Trafford in Manchester. Mighty Indian batting collapsed terribly as New Zealand pace unit bowled brilliantly to eliminate them from the tournament.

Earlier, Indian top-order collapse left them stunned against New Zealand as key batsman Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul went to the pavilion after scoring one run each. India lost their first 3 wickets in just 5 runs and India were 24 when Matt Henty got rid of Dinesh Karthik. However, Dhoni and Jadeja recovered the situation as they made a 116 runs partnership in the seventh wicket which gave India some momentary hope of confirming the ticket of the final. Ravindra Jadeja scored 77 runs off 59 balls before Trent Boult got his wicket in the 48th over. However, Dhoni’s runout proved crucial in the 49th over. He made 50 runs off 72 balls before getting run out unfortunately at a crucial time.

Matt Henry is the star bowler for New Zealand who picked up 3 wickets for his team giving just 37 runs in 10 overs. Trent Boult has taken two important wickets of Kohli and Jadeja.

Earlier today, New Zealand scored 28 runs in remaining 23 balls of their innings. They finished the innings on 239/8 today after the rain had disrupted the play on Tuesday. Ross Taylor, who resumed on 67 not out, was the highest scorer for New Zealand, scoring 74 runs off 90 balls. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also played a good inning as he scored 67 runs off 95 balls in an awkward pitch.

