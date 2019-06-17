Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out for 3 matches due to a hamstring injury. Bhuvi has suffered a hamstring injury while bowling his second over in the match against Pakistan. Although Indian skipper Virat Kohli confirmed in a press conference that the injury is not very serious.

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who has faced a hamstring injury in the match against Pakistan, Will be out for at least next three games, Indian skipper Virat Kohli said in a press conference. Kohli also confirmed that the injury is not too serious and Kumar should get over it in 12-15 days.

Kumar got injured while bowling his second over. After bowling the fourth ball of that over he was seen in discomfort as he immediately walked off the field. Notably, Kumar was looking in-form as he just gave away 8 runs in opening two overs. The injury of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar comes after the hairline fracture injury of the Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who will also be sidelined for the next few matches.

Meanwhile, Kohli applauded Rohit Sharma in the press conference as he hit a brilliant 140 runs off 113 balls and helped India to post 336/5 in 50 overs. Kohli said that Rohit’s knock was outstanding in the match and yet again he proved why he is one of the best players of this format.

Earlier in the match, after winning the toss Pakistan elected to bowl as India showed a brilliant performance to post 336/5 runs in 50 overs. Chasing the innings Pakistan lost their wickets regularly. Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman built a steady 2nd wicket partnership of 104 runs. But after Kuldeep Yadav picked up these two set batters Pakistani batting faced a bizarre collapse.

However, India is sitting in at no 3 on the points table after the win, while Pakistan moved down to 9th position as they would have to win remaining 4 matches to qualify for the Semi-Final.

