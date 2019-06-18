ICC World Cup 2019: England captain Eoin Morgan has become the first batsman to hit the most number of sixes (17) in the ODI innings. He broke the joint record of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and Ab de Villiers. The trio had shared the record of smacking 16 sixes. Morgan achieved the feat against Afghanistan in a World Cup clash in Manchester.

ICC World Cup 2019: England skipper Eoin Morgan on Tuesday set up a world record of hitting the most number of sixes in the one-day international cricket innings. He smacked 17 sixes in the ICC World Cup match against Afghanistan at Old Trafford in Manchester. His superb knock of 148 in just 71 balls helped England to post 397/6, their highest total in World Cup matches. He scored 102 runs off sixes alone, besides 16 runs off four boundaries.

Morgan, who came at number four when the score was 164/2 in 29.5 overs, hit Afghan bowlers left, right and the center. He went to break the joint record of Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers. The trio was sharing the record jointly who had smashed 16 sixes each in an innings.

In Manchester, the sixes were raining all over the ground. All thanks to the left-handed batsman who also helped England to break the record of most number of sixes by a side in ODI cricket. The team hit 25 sixes with Moeen Ali scoring four, Jonny Bairstow three and Joe Root one.

England fans stand up and applaud their skipper #EoinMorgan 👏 🙌 This has been a breathtaking display of hitting.#CWC19 | #ENGvAFG pic.twitter.com/HpZvkTTUjo — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

Earlier, England captain invited Afghanistan to bowl first after winning the toss. The team got a steady start with its openers 44 runs in 9.3 overs. After the wicket of James Vince (26) fell, Bairstow was joined by Joe Root who stitched a 120-run partnership. Bairstow could not convert his innings into a century as he gave his wicket to Gulbadin Naib for 90.

For Afghanistan, Dawlat Zadran and Naib took three each wicket. Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the lone bowler who conceded fewer runs with an economy of 4.40. He gave just 44 runs in his 10-over spell. Afghanistan’s star bowler Rashid Khan was the most expensive one who conceded 110 runs in 9 overs.

No wickets Rashid Khan hasn't had the best day at the office so far… 😶 pic.twitter.com/DdjWNfz2MS — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 18, 2019

