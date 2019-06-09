India Vs Australia: As India and Autralia gears up for the world cup battle, the fans are extremely excited to see how the battle for the world cup unfolds.

Indian fans are super excited about the Oval hours at the World Cup clash between India and Australia. India have started the tournament on a positive note with a win in their opener against South Africa. They will now be looking to carry on the momentum against the Aussies. While Virat Kohli and the boys have won the toss and have chose to bat, fans have been cheering for them hours ahead of the big clash.

The immense fighting spirit of Australia has made them once again be regarded as one of the front-runners for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Ever since then, the side has welcomed back Steve Smith and David Warner to their side, two players who have taken centrestage since they made comeback. Both the teams have won both their opening encounters in the tournament. It’s this narrative which is bound to make Sunday’s clash a riveting one.

Over the period of the last couple of months, Yuzvendra Chahal has stepped up as India’s premier spinner. Maxwell has traditionally disliked facing him as well, losing his wicket thrice to Chahal in the five matches the two have played against each other.The importance of Maxwell’s wicket increases if India wants to settle the win.

The composition of these two sides is almost equal. Both heavily rely on their top order to come good for them along with two frontline pacers to give them early breakthroughs. At the end of the day, this is going to be a right cracker of a match which is bound to go down till the closing overs.

