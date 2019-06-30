India and England are playing against each other in the qualifiers today and the winning team will qualify for the semi-final. Though for England, it will be the end of the ICC World Cup journey if it lose, while for India there will be another opportunity to qualify. Meanwhile support for the Indian team has poured in from Pakistan as well.

India are just a point away from sealing a semi-final spot and Pakistan fans interestingly, in the rarest of occasions are rallying behind the two-time champions to continue their unbeaten run in the tournament.

Here’s the answer for Pakistan’s rarely seen love for Virat Kohli and men in the ICC World Cup:

England’s win today will put Pakistan World Cup campaign in jeopardy. Ahead of the game, former England, skipper Naseer Hussain asked exclusively Pakistan fans to name the team they are supporting. Much to everyone’s surprise, Pakistan declared. India as their favourite team with some head-turning replies. Here are the wittiest replies by Pakistan fans of Team India:

Let’s scroll through the rarest replies ever in support of the Indian Cricket team by Pakistan:

Definitely backing India 🇮🇳 for two reasons

1- they’re neighbours

2- they’re passionate about cricket — Rana Shazib (@RmShazib) June 26, 2019

I don’t know. All I am saying is that Allama Iqbal wrote Saare Jahaan Se Acha Hindustan Humara. https://t.co/1vreHH5CuU — Rana Talha Asfar 🇵🇰♥️🇮🇳 (@RTAluvzAfridi) June 26, 2019

Team India ♥️♥️♥️♥️

Hahahaha we are living in loving times again 🇵🇰🇮🇳👍👍👍 — E Q U I N O X 💫 (@cap_sohail) June 26, 2019

On the other hand, fifth-placed England have eight points from seven games and will play New Zealand in their final league stage match. Pakistan currently placed fourth moved ahead of England after beating Afghanistan on Saturday. Today clash between India and England is a must-win situation for England who are wobbling badly after two straight defeats to Sri Lanka and Australia.

