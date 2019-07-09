The Indian team currently at the top spot will face New Zealand at Manchester in the 1st Semi-final match of the ICC 2019 Word Cup. While the fans are enthusiastic about the clash, rain can spoil the fun.

While the cricket fans are eagerly waiting for a power-packed India vs New Zealand Semi-Final today, going by the weather forecast reports, the rains can become a spoilsport during the match and can ruin the excitement. If today’s semi-final is washed out by the rain as per the weather forecast prediction, then it will be played the next day which is the ‘reserve day’.

This time a reserve day has been fixed by the ICC for both semi-final and final matches, unlike earlier matches when a point was given to both the teams during washouts. But unfortunately, rain is also expected to stall the match on the reserve day as per the forecast report.

As the rains been predicted for reserve day as well, hence in such case, the Indian team will directly qualify for the finals on the basis of higher points acquired in group stages. In case of a tie during the semi-final match, then Super-Over will come into play for deciding the winner. If the match is stopped in between due to rain then the DLS method will come into play. The teams may not be able to bat for the complete 50 overs as the target would be revised taking into consideration the ongoing ground situation. The number of balls being played can be reduced for one or both the teams.

New-Zealand after their three consecutive defeats would give their best while taking on India in the first seminal match. The Indian side has emerged as the top performer with 15 points in their 9 matches. New-Zealand on the other hand, with 3 defeats in their 9 matches has gained 11 points. But the Men in Blue even after leading the charts won’t take Kiwis lightly and an interesting face-off is expected between the two sides

