ICC World Cup 2019, India vs Pakistan: ICC World Cup will commence from May 30 and the title clash will be played on July 14, 2019. While India vs Pakistan high-voltage match will be played on June 16.

Cricket’s biggest festival, ICC World Cup 2019 is round the corner and cricket enthusiasts around the globe are all set to cheer for their favourite teams. The tournament will commence from May 30 and the title clash will be played on July 14, 2019. The extravaganza will kick-off with host England’s match against South Africa at The Oval. Interestingly, this season ICC has changed the format of the prestigious tournament. The series will be a round-robin tournament, where a team will meet all other contestants in turn. The top 10 cricketing nations who are participating in the ICC World Cup 2019 are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

The much-awaited battle and high-intensity encounter between India and Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 will be held on June 16 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester. Both the teams are studded with stars and great performers and it’s going to be another nail-biting encounter between the arch-rivals. But wait is it just a cricket match or more than that?

For the cricket fans in both the countries, India Vs Pakistan match is always something more than an ordinary game of cricket. Feelings, emotions, love and passion for cricket, plus decades-old rivalry always add spice to the India vs Pakistan match. Millions of eyes across both the sides of the border will be watching India vs Pakistan game and they won’t accept anything less than a triumph. Pakistan who is already in England and playing the one-day series against the Englishmen are a step ahead in preparations. Opener Imam-ul-Haq, Fakar Zaman, middle-order batsmen Babbar Azam, Haris Sohail, Sarfraz Ahmed and Asif Ali are in great form. While Bowling unit consists of Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Junaid Khan.

If the reports are to be believed, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may add Asif Ali, Mohammad Aamir in place of Abid Ali and Faheem Ashraf before May 23.

While, on the other side, Team India will play under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggressive attitude and record overseas wins. Recently, Kohli and co. had registered record wins against Australia and England and had buried the hosts under their soil. For India, openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are expected to start the innings in an explosive manner. While captain Virat Kohli holds the number 3 spot. In the middle-order Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Kedhar Jadhav, Ravinder Jadeja, Lokesh Rahul, Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni will strengthen the batting line up.

The team consists equally heavyweight and dangerous bowlers Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami.

Could be the last world cup for MS Dhoni, Dinesh Karthik:

In all the stars, there are 2 most experienced players and wicketkeepers, MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik, who probably will be playing their last World Cup, and might announce the retirement holding the trophy in their hands. Former skipper MSD or captain cool guided Men In Blue to lift many trophies including 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, 2011 ICC World Cup, champions trophy and many other big titles.

The Ranchi lad who started his career with signature 183 runs knock against Sri Lanka soon became the best finisher in the world. Dhoni is one of the best wicketkeepers in the world, who dislodges bails at a speed of light. He has a great fan following across the globe and his fans often call him Mahi or Thala.

The man who carried the legacy of new Team India, after Sourav Ganguly, has added every feather in BCCI’s hat. In 341 matches, Dhoni has collected 10,500 runs and the count is still on. He is also amazing behind the stumps as 37-year-old has caught 314 and stumped 120 batsmen in his career.

Sharp moves, innovative ideas and ability to take risks, makes MS Dhoni a different captain. Although he has stepped down from the captaincy, still Mahi is the boss who helps Virat Kohli in every unsounded situation.

The second man is Dinesh Karthik, who has scored big in crucial situations and propelled the team to the victory line many times. Karthik hasn’t got many chances as he is also a wicketkeeper and a team can’t have two men behind the stumps at a time.

Karthik has emerged as a key player on many occasions but consistancy with bat has been a big challenge for him.

Dinesh Karthik who bats low down the order has played more than 91 matches, have 1738 runs against his name.

Both the players are on the verge of retirement and may announce it after the 2019 World Cup. But for cricketers who have devoted and dedicated their entire life to the sport will be wishing to say good bye to World of cricket after lifting the World Cup.

