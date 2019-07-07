Australia has called up Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh as an injury cover for Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis ahead of their clash against England on Thursday at Edgbaston. Cricket Australia said that both players had been undergone scans and a final will be taken within 24 hours.

Ahead of ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final Matthew Wade and Mitchell Marsh have been called up to join the Australian squad because of the injury setbacks to Usman Khawaja and Marcus Stoinis in the match against South Africa.

Khawaja has suffered a hamstring injury while Stoinis reportedly suffering a side strain in the match against South Africa.

Cricket Australia said in a statement, Stoinis and Khawaja had been undergone scans today before anything is determined about their future in the World Cup. They also said Stoinis and Khawaja both are still officially a part of Australia’s 15-man squad.

Keeping their fitness in mind, Marsh and Wade will join the team in Birmingham ahead of Australia’s clash against England at Edgbaston on Thursday. Australia had faced a 10-run defeat against South Africa in their last league match. They slipped down from the top position after the defeat as India secured the no 1 spot in the points table as they beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.

Matthew Wade has been in good form recently as he hit 355 runs in four matches at an average of 88.75 and a strike rate of 182.05 for Australia A.

Mitchell Marsh is in superb form lately as well. He has been unbeaten in last four innings while batting for Australia A.

