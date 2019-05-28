ICC World Cup 2019: Tons by MS Dhoni, KL Rahul help India beat Bangladesh in warm-up match by 95 runs: India defeated Bangladesh in the World Cup warm-up match, played at Sophia Gardens Cardiff by 100 runs. All thanks to MS Dhoni and Lokesh Rahul who scored tons and helped the team to set a target of 359. Opener Liton Das's 73 and Mushfiqur Rahim's 90 were in vain as Bangladesh remained far from the target.

ICC World Cup 2019: Tons by MS Dhoni, KL Rahul help India beat Bangladesh in warm-up match by 95 runs: India defeated Bangladesh in the World Cup warm-up match, played at Sophia Gardens Cardiff by 100 runs. All thanks to MS Dhoni and Lokesh Rahul who scored tons and helped the team to set a target of 359. Opener Liton Das’s 73 and Mushfiqur Rahim’s 90 were in vain as Bangladesh remained far from the target.

Batting second, Bangladesh got a better opening wicket as compared to India with its openers scoring 49 at the first wicket. Before Das and Soumya Sarkar could gear up, latter fell for 25. It was followed by the wicket of all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Both the batsmen were bowled by Jasprit Bumrah in back to back balls. Hasan departed without troubling the scorer.

Then wicketkeeper-batsman Rahim joined opener Das and both took the score to 169 in 31.2 overs. On the third ball of Yuzvendra Chahal’s over, Das gave his wicket. Also, on the fourth ball, he departed newcomer Mohammad Mithun for none. Without Rahim, no other player could stay longer on the crease which resulted in the loss of Bangladesh. Other batsmen scored: Mahmudullah (9), Sabbir Rahman (7), Mosaddek Hossain (0), Mohammad Saifuddin (18), Mehidy Hasan (27) and Rubel Hossain (0).

Despite an early blow, team India set a mammoth total of 359 for the loss of seven wickets. Opener Shikhar Dhawan was departed in the second over who made just a run. His wicket fell when the score was five and the second wicket (Rohit Sharma 19) fell for 50. Skipper Virat Kohli was the third batsmen to lose his wicket for 47, followed by Vijay Shankar for paltry two.

At the fifth wicket, Lokesh Rahul and MS Dhoni scored 164-run partnership. Both the batsmen hit Bangladesh bowlers right, left and the centre and completed their centuries. Rahul’s (108 in 99) wicket came in the 44th over when the score was 266. It was followed by Hardik Pandya’s (21 in 9) in the 48th over. Experienced Dhoni gave his wicket in the last over for 113 in 78 balls. He smacked seven sixes and eight boundaries in the inning.

For Bangladesh, Rubel Hossain and Shakib Al Hasan claimed two each wicket while Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin and Sabbir Rahman dismissed one each batsman. Team India will start their World Cup campaign against South Africa from June 5 in the eighth match of the mega event. The first match of the tournament will be played between England and South Africa on May 30.

