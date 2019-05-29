ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: The ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony will begin in London on Wednesday at 9:30 pm (IST). The mega ceremony will be held a day before the tournament's opener on Thursday between hosts England and South Africa

ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony: The ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony is all set to begin in London on Wednesday night with thousands of people expecting to turn up for the event. The mega ceremony will be held a day before the tournament’s opener on Thursday between hosts England and South Africa. This year’s celebration of the showpiece event is said to be a most celebrated start to a Cricket World Cup ever.

To entertain the fans, the International Cricket Council will be holding many events including music and live sport. Reports in the English press have stated that no player of the 10 participating teams will be a part of the ceremony. However, former star cricketers are expected to take part in the celebration to attract the global audience.

Time and venue for ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony

The grand ceremony will kick start at 9:30 pm (IST). The venue will be held at The Mall, Westminster City, Central London.

Where ICC World Cup 2019 Opening Ceremony will be telecast?

The curtain-raiser event will be broadcast live on Start Sports Network.

Team India in ICC World Cup 2019

Virat Kohli-led team India will start their World cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton on June 5, five days after the opening match between England and South Africa. The team is expected to perform well as the Men in Blue are equipped with world class batsmen and bowlers. Though the team suffered defeat in the first warm-up match against New Zealand but made a comeback in the second match, defeating Bangladesh by 95 runs. All thanks to the centuries of experienced MS Dhoni and 27-year-old KL Rahul.

Meanwhile, England, India and Australia are said to be the top contenders of ICC World Cup 2019. Also, cricket pundits predicted that South Africa and Pakistan have the capability to surprises all.

