Rishabh Pant will be joining the Indian team at Nottingham on the eve of India’s match against New-Zealand as Shikhar Dhawan is recovering from a hairline fracture of the thumb. Dhawan injured his thumb while batting against Australia in the previous match. Pant will be reaching England as a stand-by for the Indian team, while the recovering Shikhar Dhawan will continue to be a part of the 15-member squad.

The team management is believed to be convinced that the left-handed batsman should be given time to recuperate, even if it takes him to miss a few matches. Rishabh is being called in advance as a standby. If Dhawan won’t be able to continue, then the team management will seek an official go-ahead from ICC for replacement.

Team management will take a final call on Dhawan’s injury in some time. Dhawan suffered the injury while playing against Australia in the ninth over during Pat Cummins delivery. It is still not clear whether India will send a backup as it all depends on the recovery of Dhawan, but in the worst case scenario, Rishabh Pant has been called as a standby for the team.

India has been on the winning side so far in the tournament with victories registered against South Africa and Australia. In the next matches the team will be going to battle it out against New Zealand on Thursday and finally Pakistan on Sunday.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App