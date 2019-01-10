Rohit Sharma said that nobody is guaranteed to be on the flight to England as yet and that players need to be in fine form to make sure they get a ticket to the cricket World Cup. However, he said that the regular ODI squad will be travelling to England but the final 11 will purely go down to the players' form.

India’s ODI vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Thursday asserted that nobody in the team is guaranteed a spot, barring one or two players, for the forthcoming ICC World Cup 2019, which will start from May in England and Wales. He explained that the selection of players will be purely based on their form and nothing else. The Mumbai lad then talked about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has been struggling with the bat lately, stressing over the former captain’s presence within the team and how it has a calming influence among the players.

Rohit Sharma also heaped praise on Mahendra Singh Dhoni saying that over the years, he has proved how vital his presence is in the dressing room and on the field. “It’s also a bit of a help to the captain (Virat Kohli), also going down the batting order and that finishing touch is very important,” added the 31-year-old.

“He has finished so many games for us, that role he plays is very important in terms of his batting. His calmness, his advice is very important. So, things he does brings a lot on the table for us and his presence around the group is a massive factor for us,” continued Rohit Sharma.

The 12th edition of the ICC World Cup will be jointly hosted by England and Wales and it will commence from May 30 and end on July 14, 2019. India will play its first match with South Africa on June 5 at Rose Bowl, Southampton.

