As India is going to take on New Zealand in the first semifinal of the World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford in Manchester, the weather condition will one of the main concern of fans. According to the weather expert, overcast conditions and slight raining can take place in Manchester.

India will face off New Zealand in the first semi-final of ICC World Cup 2019 on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. Two-time World Cup champion India topped in the league stage showing spectacular performance. They finished their league matches with 15 points in their bank. On the other hand, New Zealand who are the runners-up of the 2015 World Cup, made their way to semifinal due to their good run rate over Pakistan as both teams collected 11 points. The weather in England has played a major role throughout the whole tournament and according to the weather experts, there is a slight chance of raining in this high-intensity contest taking place at Manchester tomorrow. According to AccuWeather, rains are predicted between 11 am to 12 pm IST.

However, the match is scheduled to start from 3.00 pm IST but weather experts are saying that dark clouds may stay from 1 pm to 4 pm IST over Old Trafford in Manchester. The match might get affected in the evening as well as AccuWeather showing chances of rain from 6 pm to 7 pm IST.

India’s encounter against New Zealand in the group stage has been washed out as both teams shared a point. These two sides also played each other in a warm-up match.

If the rain stops play then the DLS method will come into play. In that case, one or both teams may not get to bowl 50 overs or bat throughout the whole innings. The target will get revised after taking into consideration the ongoing situation.

