Indian cricket's one of the best player MS Dhoni's career has been like a fairy tale so far, which included 2 World Cups, Champions Trophy and many other prestigious titles. The man who always ended the game in style with a long six would like to announce his retirement with another World Cup trophy in hand.

The power of love and revenge can make anyone do anything and the cut that Virat Kohli and co. gave to Australian side’s prestige will pinch Aaron Finch and army until they defeat India again. Although Australia has defeated the Indian side many times in the history of cricket, the bilateral series win that Men in Blue registered a few weeks back has been giving nightmares to the Australian side. The best player of that series MS Dhoni had powered India with his superb batting performances and the best show was displayed at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium in the 3rd ODI when the captain cool hit match-winning 87 runs. MS Dhoni will be Virat Kohli’s biggest bet in the upcoming World Cup 2019. The players like MSD who is quick behind the stumps, sharp with field adjustments and has a bag full of mind-bobbling tricks that can help his side to cross any hurdle. His experience can rescue the team from any unsounded situation and the way he takes TV referrals looks like he has better eyes than the camera.

But there are hiccups that the board will select him or any newbie can replace him for the cricket’s biggest competition. The World Cup 2019 will be held in England and Wales and on such a crucial overseas tour, MS Dhoni’s presence would matter a lot. In this calendar year, MS Dhoni has played 6 matches and scored 242 runs with an average of 121 runs. While in 2018 he played 20 matches and scored only 275 runs with a poor average of 25. There have been doubts about MS Dhoni’s slow batting that resulted in defeats but like we say that every day is not a Sunday and the player like MSD who led the 2007 T20 World Cup winning Team and 2011 World Cup side, surely deserves to be the part of that crucial series.

And who knows that such a great player, who served the Indian cricket with its best may announce his retirement after the 2019 World Cup. Saying goodbye to the world of cricket would be the best way to finish his cricketing journey, but if anything goes against the plans, MS Dhoni would still get the respect he deserves.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More