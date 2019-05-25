ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand crush India in Warm-up match, Kiwis win by 6 wickets: India were bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs despite Ravindra Jadeja's 54 odd 50 balls. With this win, New Zealand have started their World Cup campaign (Warm-up match) with an emphatic win over heavyweight India.

ICC World Cup 2019: New Zealand crush India in Warm-up match, Kiwis win by 6 wickets: New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in a World Cup Warm-up match at Kennington Oval, London on Friday featuring Ross Taylor’s match-winning 71 and skipper Kane Williamson’s 67 match-winning fifty and Ross Taylor’s 5. The Kiwi bowlers also did a tremendous job who restricted India to a low score. Pacer Trent Boult claimed four wickets in his 6.2 overs and conceded 33 runs while James Neesham removed three Indian batsmen in six overs, conceding 26 runs. India were bowled out for 179 in 39.2 overs despite Ravindra Jadeja’s 54 odd 50 balls. With this win, New Zealand have started their World Cup campaign (Warm-up match) with an emphatic win over heavyweight India.

New Zealand lost the first wicket in the second over and second in the 1oth over for 8 and 37 respectively. Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Colin Munro (4) and Hardik Pandya removed Martin Guptill (22). After the dismissal of openers, skipper Williamson and middle-order batsman Taylor took the charge and propelled the score to 151. Both the batsmen scored the match-winning fifties. Kiwis lost the third wicket for 151 when Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed Williamson for 67 off 68. He smashed a sixer and six boundaries. Then Henry Nicholls came to the crease and scored unbeaten 15. New Zealand saw their fourth batsman dismissing for 179 when the score was levelled. It was the wicket of Taylor who made 71 off 75 with eight boundaries.

New Zealand win! 🙌 Disciplined bowling and fifties from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor power @BLACKCAPS to a comfortable six-wicket win in the #INDvNZ warm-up game.#INDvNZ SCORECARD 👇https://t.co/Ts6Ist8kYa pic.twitter.com/U7Yb8B63HL — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) May 25, 2019

Batting first, India lost both the openers quickly in the second and third overs of the inning. Boult removed both openers Rohit Sharma (2) and Shikhar Dhawan (2) in his first two overs. He also departed Lokesh Rahul (6) in the third over. The fourth wicket was dismissed for 39 when skipper Virat Kohli gave his wicket to de Grandhomme.

India lost their fifth wicket for 77 and sixth for 81 when Hardik Pandya (30) and Dinesh Kartik (4) left the ground. It was followed by the wickets of MS Dhoni (17) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1). At the ninth wicket, Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav stitched a 62-run stand, highest in the inning. Before they could proceed it forward, Jadeja lost his wicket for 54 off 50 balls. He smacked two sixes and six boundaries. Yadav (19) was the tenth player to lose his wicket. For New Zealand, Tim Southee, Colin de Grandhomme and Lockie Ferguson took one each wicket, besides Boult’s and Neesham’s superb spells.

Both the teams will play thier second warm-up game on May 27. New Zealand will lock horns against West Indies while

India will play against Bangladesh.

