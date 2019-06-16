Ahead India's clash against Pakistan Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh showed up at Manchester. Ranveer Singh is playing the role of Kapil Dev in his upcoming movie '83'

Ahead of India’s clash against Pakistan at the ICC World Cup 2019 at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh surprised his fans by coming out at the cricket field. Ranveer Singh, in his upcoming movie “83” is playing the role of 1983 World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

Look who gave a low down of the BIG CLASH between India & Pakistan LIVE from Old Trafford before the start of the game – @RanveerOfficial himself #TeamIndia #INDvPAK #CWC19 🇮🇳💙😎👌 pic.twitter.com/NaNKOY5YEw — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

Ranveer Singh is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood and has a huge fan following across the country. Singh has given some of his best performance in movies like Ramleela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Gully Boy.

Selfie time 📸📸 Look who's in the house 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Aw55hFImqM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 16, 2019

Earlier, Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and elected to bowl. Vijay Shankar came in the Indian squad at the place of injured Shikar Dhawan. As per the latest update, India were 305/4 in 46.4 overs before rain stopped the play. Rohit Sharma hit his 24th ODI hundred as he scored 140 runs in just 113 balls with 14 boundaries and 3 sixes. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul added 136 runs which are record partnership in the World Cup. Indian skipper Virat Kohli scored 71 runs off 62 balls. Kohli completed the fastest 11000 ODI runs in the history of the ODI cricket. He reached the mark in just 222 innings.

Top 5 Fastest 11000 ODI runs in ODI cricket:

Virat Kohli- 222 innings

Sachin Tendulkar- 276 innings

Ricky Ponting- 286 innings

Sourav Ganguly – 288 innings

Jaques Kallis- 293 innings

