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Home > Sports News > ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In Mobile, TV and Laptop

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In Mobile, TV and Laptop

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: The countdown to the biggest cricket schedule reveal is almost over, with fans waiting to discover when and where the 2027 World Cup matches will be played. But when exactly will the announcement begin, and how can fans watch it live on mobile, TV and laptop? Check out here

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In Mobile, TV and Laptop

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 17:26 IST

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: The wait for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule is almost over, with the International Cricket Council set to unveil the groups and complete fixture list during a special launch event in Cape Town. Here is everything you need to know about the date, time and live streaming details.

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 schedule will be announced on Thursday, October 1, 2026, marking exactly one year until the tournament gets underway. The schedule launch will take place at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa (Zeitz MOCAA) in Cape Town, South Africa.

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The launch event will begin at 5:30 PM South Africa Standard Time (SAST), which is 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Cricket fans will be able to watch the schedule announcement live across television and digital platforms, with the ICC also providing a global YouTube stream.

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming In India

Indian cricket fans can watch the ICC World Cup 2027 schedule announcement live on JioHotstar. The launch show will also be broadcast live on the Star Sports network, including Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi and Star Sports 3.

The schedule launch will begin at 9:00 PM IST in India. The event is expected to reveal the complete match schedule and group details for the 14-team tournament.

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement: Where To Watch Live Worldwide

The ICC has confirmed broadcast and streaming options across several major cricket markets.

  • India: TV — Star Sports Network. Live Streaming — JioHotstar.

  • South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa: TV — SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport Grandstand and other SuperSport channels. Live Streaming — SuperSport Africa platforms.

  • United Kingdom: TV — Sky Sports Cricket. Live Streaming — Sky Sports.

  • USA & Canada: TV and Live Streaming — Willow TV.

  • Pakistan: TV — PTV and Geo Super. Live Streaming — Myco and Tamasha.

  • Sri Lanka: TV — DTV. Live Streaming — Dialog Play App.

  • Australia: Live Streaming — Amazon Prime Video on-demand.

  • Caribbean: TV — ESPN Caribbean. Live Streaming — Disney+.

  • Middle East & North Africa: Live Streaming — StarzPlay Cricket.

  • Global: Live Streaming — Official ICC YouTube channel.

ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Date And Time

Date: Thursday, October 1, 2026
Venue: Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa, Cape Town
Start Time: 5:30 PM SAST
India Time: 9:00 PM IST
India TV Broadcasters: Star Sports network
India Live Streaming: JioHotstar
Global Live Streaming: ICC YouTube

The schedule announcement will also coincide with the opening of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027 ticket ballot. Fans will be able to register their interest for tickets from October 1, with the ballot remaining open until November 21, 2026.

What To Expect From The ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement

The 2027 World Cup will feature 14 teams, 57 matches and 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. The ICC has introduced a new three-stage format for the expanded tournament.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 2, 2027, with the final set for November 21, 2027. The complete schedule announcement will provide the fixture-by-fixture details for the tournament, including the group-stage matchups and venues.

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ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In Mobile, TV and Laptop
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ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In Mobile, TV and Laptop

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ICC World Cup 2027 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Live In Mobile, TV and Laptop
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