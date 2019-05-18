ICC releases official World Cup 2019 song (England and Wales 2019): The song is a collaboration between artist LORYN and Rudimental. Stand By will be played in ground and city events across the tournament as the official song, reports said.

ICC releases official World Cup 2019 song (England and Wales 2019): The International Cricket Council (ICC) released its official World Cup 2019 song Stand By for the forthcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019 on Friday, reports said. The cricketing extravaganza begins on May 30, 2019, in England and Wales (England and Wales 2019). The song is a collaboration between artist LORYN and Rudimental. Stand By will be played in ground and city events across the tournament and around the world as the official song, reports said.

The 2019 Cricket World Cup is the 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup which will be hosted by England and Wales, from May 30 to July 14, 2019. England will face South Africa in the opening match of the World Cup 2019 at the Oval on May 30.

The ICC is the global governing body of cricket, which was founded as the Imperial Cricket Conference in 1909 by representatives from Australia, England and South Africa, was renamed as the International Cricket Conference in 1965, and took up its current name (International Cricket Counci) in 1989.

