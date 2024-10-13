Healy, who pulled up during Friday's fixture against Pakistan while attempting a single, hobbled off the field with an "acute injury to her right foot".

ustralian skipper Alyssa Healy arrived in crutches for the team’s final Group A clash against India on Sunday.

Healy, who pulled up during Friday’s fixture against Pakistan while attempting a single, hobbled off the field with an “acute injury to her right foot”. The skipper arrived in crutches for the clash against India in Sharjah, as per ICC.

Cricket Australia is expected to provide a further update prior to the India match.

“Alyssa sustained an acute right foot injury while running between wickets,” a release by Cricket Australia had stated after the Pakistan game as quoted by ICC.

“Once we have more information based on her assessment and scans tomorrow, her availability for the remainder of the tournament will be clearer,”:the statement had added.

Meanwhile, Australia’s other injury concern, Tayla Vlaeminck, will miss the remainder of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup due to a dislocated shoulder. Heather Graham has been approved as a replacement in the squad.

A win against India would see Australia seal a spot in the semi-final, although other results would determine which semi-final the defending champions play, Australia is at the top in Group A with three wins in three matches, with a total of six points. India is at the second place, with two wins and a loss coming in three matches, with four points.

So far, Healy has had managed 67 matches in three matches, with scores of 37*, 26 and 4 in the competition so far. Her missing the match would be a big blow for Australia. In 162 T20Is, she has scored 3,054 runs at an average of 25.45, with a century and 17 fifties in 143 innings. Her best score is 148*.