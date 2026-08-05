ICC WTC Points Table: Babar Azam-Led Pakistan Push West Indies To Bottom With Series-Levelling Win In 2nd Test | Check Updated Standings

WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam-led Pakistan have denied West Indies their first Test series victory in 26 years over them as the tourists came out with a commanding response at the Queen Park’s Oval in Port of Spain in Trinidad. After a 90-run defeat in the opening Test, the tourists have salvaged a win in the second to level the series 1-1, beating the Caribbeans by eight wickets in inside four days. In the process, the World Test Championship (WTC) table has also seen some change in standings.

WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: Where do Pakistan and West Indies stand in the table right now?

With Pakistan securing only their second win of the cycle, they have moved one spot up to eighth. While the Caribbeans also have a couple of victories from their 12 matches, they have the lowest percentage points of all the teams with 20.83. Here are the updated standings:

Team Played Won Lost Draw PCT Australia 8 7 1 0 87.50 South Africa 4 3 1 0 75.00 New Zealand 6 4 1 1 72.22 Bangladesh 4 2 1 1 58.33 India 9 4 4 1 48.15 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 41.67 England 13 4 8 1 24.36 Pakistan 6 2 4 0 22.22 West Indies 12 2 8 2 20.83

WI vs PAK, 2nd Test: Babar Azam finishes off the match with two sixes

Having been reinstated as Test captain before the series, Babar had been under significant pressure and it only magnified when the tourists lost the first game of the series. Hence, the sub-continent nation had to win to vindicate the Lahore-born cricketer’s return to captaincy. With the West Indies managing a formidable first-innings total of 344, the visitors responded in style with a 183-run stand between Babar and Abdullah Shafique. While Shafique, who replaced the injured Shan Masood made 160, the Pakistan skipper missed out on the three-figure mark by 12 runs.

Pakistan managed to get a slender but valuable lead of 43 before skittling the home side for 117 as Ali Usman and Sajid Khan took four wickets apiece. With only 75 runs to get in the fourth innings, Babar and Shafique made 24 runs each to take Pakistan over the line. The visiting captain smashed Jomel Warrican for back-to-back sixes to seal the win.