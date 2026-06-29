Iceland Cricket Trolls Gautam Gambhir After India’s Historic 2-0 T20I Series Defeat to Ireland | See Viral X Post

Gautam Gambhir trolled: After India lost the T20I series to Ireland in a shocking manner, Iceland Cricket launched a very harsh attack on India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir, on X, a few hours later. In a tweet that quickly went viral on social media, Iceland Cricket, in a mocking tone, said they had no intention of recruiting Gambhir as one of their coaches. The very sarcastic post also admired the “remarkable” feat of the Indian team, which lost a series against the Irish team.

Iceland cricket troll Gautam Gambhir after India lose T20I series against Ireland









In a tweet that has gone viral since India lost a two-match T20I series against Ireland, Gautam Gambhir was trolled by Iceland Cricket. Trolling the Indian head coach, Iceland Cricket posted, “We can confirm that we don’t wish to add Gautam Gambhir to our coaching staff. He clearly has talent, though. To take those Indian players and deliver those results in Ireland takes truly remarkable gifts.”

India lose T20I series against Ireland

Just three months after their triumphant clinching of the T20 World Cup, India, under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer, went to Ireland for two T20I matches. They lost both games. Sunday’s game was rain-affected as Ireland secured the second T20I match by just one run, while India, after their 34-run loss in the first T20I in Belfast, had lost the series.

India’s bowlers were good in both matches, but the batting unit struggled. Captain Shreyas Iyer and T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament Sanju Samson, along with others, did not have a major impact throughout the series.

What’s next for Shreyas Iyer and co?

After becoming only the second Indian captain to lose the first two T20Is, Iyer will have a strong desire to lead India to victory in the upcoming five-match T20I series against England. But India will be touring England later this week for a five-match series. The opening T20I is scheduled for July 1 at Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street, while the second match of the series will be held at Old Trafford on July 4. Nottingham, Bristol, and Southampton will be the venues for the remaining three matches to be played on July 7, 9, and 11, respectively.

Ireland clinch T20I series against India

Ireland, powered by brilliant three-wicket hauls by Jai Moondra and Matthew Hollard, registered a historic one-run win over T20I World Cup champions India at Belfast on Sunday and clinched the two-match series 2-0. The series win marks Ireland’s first-ever over India in any format. The Irish win also meant they ended India’s 16-series winning streak in T20Is. Ireland entered the match having won the first match by a comprehensive margin of 34 runs and also batted well to score 154/8 in the second match despite an impressive three-wicket haul by debutant Prince Yadav.

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