Iceland vs Croatia Live streaming India Time: Iceland will lock horns with Croatia on June 26, Tuesday, at 11:30 pm. Iceland vs Croatia Live stream will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app while the live TV coverage can be viewed on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3.

Croatia will take on Iceland in Group D's concluding match at Rostov Arena to seal the group winner title

Croatia will take on Iceland in Group D’s concluding match at Rostov Arena to seal the group winner title. The Croatians have already qualified for the knockout tournament with comfortable wins over Nigeria and Argentina and they will surely aim to join the league of Brazil, Argentina and France who have won their group matches without conceding goals in the previous tournaments.

Iceland need luck along with the win against Croatia to qualify for the knockout stage. If Nigeria win, Iceland will go out, if Argentina win then it all depends on the goal difference.

Heimir Hallgirmsson’s men have got the best out of Croatia before in the qualifiers for Russia 2018 with 1-0 win. But Zlatko Dalić’s men will walk onto the field to emulate the golden run when they reached the World Cup semi-finals in France 20 years ago.

Iceland may use the 4-5-1 formation that they used against Argentina and in a victory over Croatia a little over a year ago but the result is anybody’s guess.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Iceland vs Croatia match?

Iceland vs Croatia live streaming can be done on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go then it can be accessed on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Group D’s Iceland vs Croatia match?

Iceland vs Croatia match will be played on June 26, Tuesday, at Rostov Arena and it will start from 11:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of FIFA World Cup 2018 Iceland vs Croatia match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The match will be telecast on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 3. Sony Ten 2 will televise the match in English commentary while the latter will have it in Hindi language.

What will be the likely lineups?

Iceland: Hannes Halldorsson; Birkir Saevarsson, Kari Arnason, Ragnar Sigurdson, Hordur Magnusson; Aron Gunnarsson, Emil Hallfredsson, Johann Gudmundsson, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Birkir Bjarnason; Alfred Finnbogason

Croatia: Lovre Kalinic; Tin Jedvaj, Vedran Corluka, Domagoj Vida, Josip Pivaric; Milan Badelj, Mateo Kovacic, Filip Bradaric; Marko Pjaca, Andrej Kramaric, Ivan Perisic

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More