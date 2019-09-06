Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir passed away at the 63 due to cardiac arrest in Lahore. Qadir, who played in 67 Tests and 104 ODI for Pakistan was known for his peculiar bowling action and wicket-picking ability.

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Abdul Qadir Khan has passed on due to cardiac arrest at the age of 63 in Lahore. Qadir’s son Salman Qadir confirmed the demise of the legendary Pakistani cricketer. Qadir was brought to the Services Hospital in Lahore.

Abdul Qadir was known as the dancing bowler had a different bowling style. He played 67 Test and 104 One-Day International matches.

He played his first test against England in Lahore on December 14, 1977, and first One-Day International, against New Zealand in Birmingham on June 11, 1983.

He played his last Test against West Indies in Lahore on December 6, 1990, and last ODI against New Zealand in Birmingham on June 11, 1983.

Qadir bagged 236 wickets in Test cricket and picked up 132 wickets in ODI cricket. His best figure in Test cricket was 9/56 when the legendary Pakistani bowler demolished Vivian Richards-led West Indies batting line-up in Fasilabad in 1986.

Abdul Qadir was a regular bowler in Imran Khan-led Pakistan squad. His 9-wicket haul came under the captaincy of the current Pakistan prime minister as well. Qadir’s bowling inspired many leg-spinners like Australian legendary leg-spinner Shane Warne and Mushtaq Ahmed.

Abdul Qadir was the chief-selector of the T-20 World Cup-winning Pakistan team in 2009. However, Qadir came back in the middle of the tournament due to some controversy of not picking Shoaib Akhtar in the squad.

