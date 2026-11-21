Josh Hazlewood on Pat Cummins: Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has thrown his weight behind Test captain Pat Cummins amid the fresh controversy surrounding the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering scandal. Hazlewood has suggested that Cummins’ removal from the leadership role could force him to reconsider his own future with Australian cricket, underlining the support the current captain enjoys inside the dressing room.

The controversy has resurfaced following former Australia batter Usman Khawaja’s autobiography Sabr, in which he alleged that several members of the Australian team were aware of the sandpaper being used to alter the condition of the ball during the Newlands Test against South Africa. Cummins has strongly rejected the claims, describing them as “100% wrong” and “complete and utter nonsense”. Cricket Australia has also backed its Test captain, while Hazlewood has reiterated his faith in Cummins’ leadership.

Josh Hazlewood Backs Pat Cummins, Opens Up On Quitting Possibility

Speaking to Code Sports, Hazlewood praised Cummins for the way he has led the Australian team over the past few years. The fast bowler suggested that replacing him as captain could create uncertainty within the dressing room.

“It feels like it’s been a bit of a pile on for the last few days from different people. I want to back Pat and everything he said in his press conference last week, everything he’s done for the last five or six years in particular as captainTo get the group where it is now and in a position where something like that (sandpaper) is never going to happen again – I think is just a remarkable job. He’s a great leader. If you went around and asked everyone in the team, you’d hear the same response. I think if we turned up for the first Test and he wasn’t the captain and it was someone else, honestly, I don’t know how that would go. (If Cumins was to be removed) I think I’d have to be put in that position to make a decision, but you’d have to think about it, yeah,” Hazlewood said.

Hazlewood Rejects Cameron Bancroft’s Claims About Sandpaper Meeting

The fresh allegations have also brought former Australia opener Cameron Bancroft’s account of the incident back into focus. Bancroft, who was caught on television using sandpaper during the 2018 Test, recently suggested that discussions about ball tampering took place in the team environment, with then coach Darren Lehmann and bowling coach David Saker allegedly present.

Hazlewood, however, questioned the suggestion that formal team meetings were held to discuss the plan. He explained that the bowlers generally had limited interaction with the batters during tea breaks because of their preparation and training routines.

“He mentions there’s little meetings going on left, right and centre. They’re probably not meetings if there’s only a few people involved, they’re probably just conversations. One thing to mention about the team at the time is it wasn’t the closest team. It’s been thrown around now about bowlers versus batters, but at that point in time, it might have been true to a degree,” Hazlewood said.

He further explained that bowlers were usually occupied with changing their equipment and preparing to return to the field during tea breaks.

Josh Hazlewood Reiterates He Had No Knowledge Of Ball Tampering

Hazlewood also stood by the position he maintained during Cricket Australia’s investigation into the scandal. The fast bowler, who issued a joint statement alongside Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon in 2021, once again denied having any knowledge of the use of sandpaper.

“No (I had no knowledge of ball tampering taking place in that series). We were interviewed straight after (Cape Town) and I trust what I said in that two-three hour interrogation more than anything because it was in the day or two after. It was fresh in my mind at that point,” he said.

He also dismissed Khawaja’s suggestion that two players had opposed the idea of the entire team accepting collective responsibility for the incident, saying he did not recall such a conversation taking place.

The Cape Town scandal resulted in 12-month bans for then captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner, while Bancroft received a nine-month suspension. The fresh revelations have once again divided opinion around one of the most controversial episodes in Australian cricket history.