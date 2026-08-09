IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings LIVE Streaming: Check When and Where To Watch TNPL 2026, ITT vs NRK Match 10 LIVE on Mobile, TV and Laptop

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings LIVE Streaming: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (ITT) will lock horns with Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in Match No. 10 of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2026 at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Sunday, August 9. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore-led IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have played two matches so far, winning one and losing one. Nellai Royal Kings, meanwhile, have made a perfect start to their campaign. Sonu Yadav’s side have won both of their opening matches.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings Match Details

Match: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings Competition: Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026

Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 Match: 10th Match

10th Match Date: Sunday, August 9, 2026

Sunday, August 9, 2026 Venue: NPR College Ground, Dindigul

NPR College Ground, Dindigul Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

When and Where to Watch ITT vs NRK LIVE Streaming?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings will begin at 7:15 PM IST on Sunday, August 9. The TNPL 2026 match will be available for live streaming in India through FanCode.

Fans can watch the ITT vs NRK match live on their mobile phones, tablets and laptops by accessing the FanCode app or website. The platform provides live coverage of TNPL 2026 matches for viewers in India.

The match will also be broadcast live on television in India. Fans can check their local listings for the relevant Star Sports network channel carrying the TNPL 2026 fixture.

How to Watch ITT vs NRK LIVE on Mobile?

Fans can watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings live on mobile through the FanCode app. Users can open the application, select the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 section and access the live stream of the match.

How to Watch ITT vs NRK LIVE on Laptop?

To watch ITT vs NRK live on a laptop, fans can visit the FanCode website and navigate to the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 section. The live stream can be accessed through a compatible web browser.

How to Watch IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings LIVE on TV?

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings will be available on television in India through the Star Sports network. Viewers are advised to check their local TV listings for the exact channel and language feed.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings Squads

Nellai Royal Kings Squad

D Santhosh Kumar, Athish SR, Ajitesh Guruswamy, U Mukilesh, Rithik Easwaran (wk), Sonu Yadav (c), NS Harish, Muhammed Adnan Khan, Ramalingam Rohit, Rocky Bhasker, Emmanuel Cherian, Sachin Rathi, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, J Rohan, Selvaganapathi S, S Risheek Kumar, Bharath Kumar M, Sachin Sre Dev, Subash S, Arun Karthik.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans Squad

Amit Sathvik, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (c), Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Mohamed Ali, Uthirasamy Sasidev, M Mathivannan, S Mohan Prasath, R Silambarasan, Esakkimuthu A, T Natarajan, S Ganesh, Akash Dev Kumar, V Anovankar, Pranav Ragavendra, CV Achyuth, Bharath M, Shantanu K, M Vishal, Wafar K.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Nellai Royal Kings Prediction

Nellai Royal Kings appear to have the advantage heading into the contest after winning both of their opening matches. Their batting and bowling units have delivered consistent performances, while their six-wicket win over Dindigul Dragons further strengthened their position.

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans have also shown the ability to bounce back after their opening defeat. Sai Kishore’s experience and the presence of T Natarajan give ITT a strong bowling attack, meaning NRK cannot afford to take their opponents lightly.

Prediction: Nellai Royal Kings to beat IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans.