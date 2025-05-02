‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

Pujara, who last represented India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023, has since been out of the national squad.

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his readiness to return to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming England tour, stating that he remains motivated and match-fit, and is prepared to contribute if given the opportunity.

As India gears up for a crucial five-match Test series against England starting June 20, 2025-marking the beginning of the new WTC cycle-the experienced right-hander has thrown his hat back into the ring.

Speaking to journalist Boria Majumdar on Backstage with Boria Season 6, Pujara said,

“If the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end. I have been working on my physical fitness and performing consistently in domestic and county cricket. India hasn’t won a Test series in England for almost 20 years. If given the chance, I would love to contribute and help the team win.” Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite his absence from the national side, Pujara has remained active in domestic and county cricket. In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, he scored 402 runs for Saurashtra in seven matches, averaging 40.20, including a highest score of 234. He also featured for Sussex in the English County Championship, scoring 870 runs across 16 matches at an average of 29.00, with a century and five half-centuries.

Pujara, who has played 103 Test matches for India, acknowledged the disappointment of being left out but emphasized his continued dedication.

“When you’ve played over 100 Tests and aren’t part of the team, it’s disappointing. But I stay motivated out of love for the game. Whether it’s for Saurashtra or Sussex, I play to help the team win,” he said.

“Failure is collective in a team sport. I focus on what I can control and use my past performances for India, in Australia, England or at home, as inspiration.”

With India eyeing a historic Test series win in England, Pujara’s experience and past successes in English conditions could bolster the side’s chances if selectors decide to bring him back.

