Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, May 2, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Sports»
  • ‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

Pujara, who last represented India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023, has since been out of the national squad.

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour

Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his readiness to return to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming England tour, stating that he remains motivated and match-fit, and is prepared to contribute if given the opportunity.


Veteran Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara has expressed his readiness to return to the Indian Test squad for the upcoming England tour, stating that he remains motivated and match-fit, and is prepared to contribute if given the opportunity.

Pujara, who last represented India in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval in June 2023, has since been out of the national squad. As India gears up for a crucial five-match Test series against England starting June 20, 2025-marking the beginning of the new WTC cycle-the experienced right-hander has thrown his hat back into the ring.

Speaking to journalist Boria Majumdar on Backstage with Boria Season 6, Pujara said,

“If the team needs and I get the opportunity, I am prepared from my end. I have been working on my physical fitness and performing consistently in domestic and county cricket. India hasn’t won a Test series in England for almost 20 years. If given the chance, I would love to contribute and help the team win.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite his absence from the national side, Pujara has remained active in domestic and county cricket. In the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season, he scored 402 runs for Saurashtra in seven matches, averaging 40.20, including a highest score of 234. He also featured for Sussex in the English County Championship, scoring 870 runs across 16 matches at an average of 29.00, with a century and five half-centuries.

Pujara, who has played 103 Test matches for India, acknowledged the disappointment of being left out but emphasized his continued dedication.

“When you’ve played over 100 Tests and aren’t part of the team, it’s disappointing. But I stay motivated out of love for the game. Whether it’s for Saurashtra or Sussex, I play to help the team win,” he said.
“Failure is collective in a team sport. I focus on what I can control and use my past performances for India, in Australia, England or at home, as inspiration.”

With India eyeing a historic Test series win in England, Pujara’s experience and past successes in English conditions could bolster the side’s chances if selectors decide to bring him back.

ALSO READ: Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

Filed under

Cheteshwar Pujara India vs England Test

Comedian and broadcaster

Russell Brand Appears at London Court to Face Sexual Assault Charges
Veteran Indian batter Che

‘If I Get The Opportunity…’, Cheteshwar Pujara’s Bold Statement Ahead Of India’s England Tour
newsx

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh
newsx

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success
newsx

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her...
Former India pacer S Sree

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Russell Brand Appears at London Court to Face Sexual Assault Charges

Russell Brand Appears at London Court to Face Sexual Assault Charges

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

Quantum Valley Rising: IBM And TCS Unveil Landmark Project In Andhra Pradesh

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success

Kerala CM Thanks PM Modi And Adani For Vizhinjam Port Success

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her WhatsApp

‘Do Not Share OTP’: Laxmi Puri, Former UN Assistant Secretary-General Shares Scam That Blocked Her...

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

Why S Sreesanth Got Suspended By KCA After Speaking Out On Sanju Samson Controversy

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Hints At Unexpected Retirement: ‘Life Itself Is A Blessing’

Ajith Kumar Hints At Unexpected Retirement: ‘Life Itself Is A Blessing’

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

Malayalam Actor Vishnu Prasad Dies At 49 While Awaiting Liver Transplant

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

NCERT Row: R Madhavan Questions Historical Imbalance, Slams Mughal Focus

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Hania Aamir Breaks Silence on Pahalgam Attack, Sets Record Straight Amid Controversy

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear Skirts’

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals Why He Rejected Karan Johar’s Takht: ‘He Wanted Me To Wear

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After