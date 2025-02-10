Home
Monday, February 10, 2025
If Travis Kelce Proposes To Taylor Swift After Super Bowl, Dallas Bar To Offer Free Drinks

A Dallas hotspot, Saint Valentine Bar, is raising the stakes for this year’s Super Bowl—not by betting on the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles, but on love.

In a playful twist, the bar has promised to cover customers’ drink tabs from kickoff to the end of the game if Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce proposes to pop icon Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl.

Gabe Sanchez, the bar’s owner, explained that the idea was a lighthearted way to kick off Valentine’s week and bring together both hardcore football fans and those who might be watching simply to catch glimpses of Swift cheering on her boyfriend.

“I love their relationship—it’s fun and exciting,” Sanchez told WFAA. “Instead of dismissing it as silly, why not have some fun with it?”

Bringing Fans Together

Sanchez says the romance between Kelce and Swift has added a fresh layer of entertainment for NFL viewers, especially those who don’t usually follow football. The bar aims to create a shared experience that bridges the gap between sports enthusiasts and casual fans drawn in by the celebrity couple’s growing spotlight.

“If Kelce drops to one knee and proposes, we’ll be more than happy to celebrate by picking up everyone’s tab,” Sanchez said.

Prop Bets and Predictions

Sanchez is also amused by the numerous prop bets surrounding the famous couple. From Swift’s lipstick color to whether the two will share a kiss on the field post-game, these lighthearted wagers have added an extra dimension to the Super Bowl buzz.

Travis Kelce

