IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory over Switzerland has resurfaced after football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), admitted that Breel Embolo’s dismissal should never have occurred under the current VAR protocol.

The Swiss striker was sent off during the second half of the dramatic last-eight encounter after receiving a second yellow card, a decision that proved pivotal as Argentina eventually secured a 3-1 extra-time victory on their way to the World Cup final.

The incident unfolded with the score tied at 1-1. Embolo went down inside the attacking third following a challenge from Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, prompting referee João Pinheiro to initially award Switzerland a free-kick and caution Paredes.

However, after being advised to review the incident by the Video Assistant Referee, Pinheiro reversed his original decision. Instead of booking Paredes, he penalised Embolo for simulation. Since the Swiss forward had already been cautioned earlier in the match, the second yellow automatically resulted in a red card.

The decision immediately sparked outrage among Swiss players and coaching staff, with many believing the dismissal fundamentally altered the course of the contest.

Days later, IFAB clarified that the referee should never have been permitted to change the decision in that manner.

“A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed/changed,” IFAB said.

The clarification means VAR can only intervene to correct the identity of a player receiving a yellow card, not to overturn a referee’s judgement by changing a foul into a booking for simulation.

Despite acknowledging the error, IFAB also indicated that the controversial approach trialled during the World Cup had received encouraging feedback and may eventually become part of the official Laws of the Game.

“The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received… however, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded.”

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin had strongly criticised the decision immediately after the defeat, arguing that it changed the entire complexion of the match.

“It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it’s painful to lose that way,” Yakin said.

UEFA has since welcomed IFAB’s clarification while reminding referees that VAR should only intervene in clear and obvious errors rather than re-officiating subjective decisions.

Although Switzerland have now been vindicated, the ruling changes little in practical terms. Embolo’s dismissal remains part of the official record, and Argentina’s victory—and Switzerland’s World Cup exit—will stand.