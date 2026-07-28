LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood

IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood

IFAB has admitted Breel Embolo's red card against Argentina at the FIFA World Cup 2026 should never have stood, confirming VAR protocol was applied incorrectly. Read what the Laws of the Game say and why Switzerland's protests have been vindicated.

IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood. Photo X
IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Tue 2026-07-28 21:48 IST

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final victory over Switzerland has resurfaced after football’s law-making body, the International Football Association Board (IFAB), admitted that Breel Embolo’s dismissal should never have occurred under the current VAR protocol.

The Swiss striker was sent off during the second half of the dramatic last-eight encounter after receiving a second yellow card, a decision that proved pivotal as Argentina eventually secured a 3-1 extra-time victory on their way to the World Cup final.

You Might Be Interested In

The incident unfolded with the score tied at 1-1. Embolo went down inside the attacking third following a challenge from Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes, prompting referee João Pinheiro to initially award Switzerland a free-kick and caution Paredes.

However, after being advised to review the incident by the Video Assistant Referee, Pinheiro reversed his original decision. Instead of booking Paredes, he penalised Embolo for simulation. Since the Swiss forward had already been cautioned earlier in the match, the second yellow automatically resulted in a red card.

The decision immediately sparked outrage among Swiss players and coaching staff, with many believing the dismissal fundamentally altered the course of the contest.

Days later, IFAB clarified that the referee should never have been permitted to change the decision in that manner.

“A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed/changed,” IFAB said.

The clarification means VAR can only intervene to correct the identity of a player receiving a yellow card, not to overturn a referee’s judgement by changing a foul into a booking for simulation.

Despite acknowledging the error, IFAB also indicated that the controversial approach trialled during the World Cup had received encouraging feedback and may eventually become part of the official Laws of the Game.

“The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received… however, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded.”

Switzerland head coach Murat Yakin had strongly criticised the decision immediately after the defeat, arguing that it changed the entire complexion of the match.

“It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it’s painful to lose that way,” Yakin said.

UEFA has since welcomed IFAB’s clarification while reminding referees that VAR should only intervene in clear and obvious errors rather than re-officiating subjective decisions.

Although Switzerland have now been vindicated, the ruling changes little in practical terms. Embolo’s dismissal remains part of the official record, and Argentina’s victory—and Switzerland’s World Cup exit—will stand.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood
Tags: Argentina vs Switzerlandbreel embolobreel embolo red cardFIFA World Cup 2026ifabifab var rulesswitzerland vs argentinavar controversy

RELATED News

Rodri Undergoes Back Surgery Days After FIFA World Cup Final, Ruled Out Until Late August as Real Madrid Monitor Manchester City Star

Who is Fatima Zahra? Pakistan Boxer Creates History, Assures Country’s First-Ever Women’s Commonwealth Games Boxing Medal

Roberto Mancini Set For Italy Return as Head Coach After FIGC Chaos And Andrea Pirlo Fallout

Real Madrid vs Leganés Friendly: Check Match Time, Predicted Lineups, LIVE Streaming, Prediction, Predicted Playing XI And All You Need to Know

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

LATEST NEWS

Netanyahu, Zelensky Hold High-Stakes White House Meetings With Donald Trump: Is Iran War On The Agenda?

Why Kajal Aggarwal Threatened An Assistant Director With Criminal Action After He Entered Her Caravan

Who Was Daniel Siad? Model Scout and Jeffrey Epstein Associate Found Dead at Paris Home

Ramayana Trailer Release Date: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash Film To Unveil First Trailer On July 30 After Initial Delay

Explained: Why Kerala Govt Suspended ADGP MR Ajithkumar

The Traitors Season 2: Karan Johar To Get A Mystery Co-Host With ‘Special Powers’? Here’ What We Know

Hyderabad Woman Dies in New Jersey Road Crash Just Two Days Before Returning to India; Here’s What Happened

Lionel Scaloni Breaks Silence On Social Media After FIFA World Cup Final Loss, Apologises To Argentina Fans

Who Was Suneil Anand? Dev Anand’s Son Dies At 70; Cause Of Death, Family And Career Explained

Helmet Challan Turns Into Power Fight in Uttar Pradesh: Why Was Nagaram Police Station’s Electricity Cut?

IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood
IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood
IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood
IFAB Admits VAR Error In Switzerland vs Argentina FIFA World Cup Clash; Embolo Red Card Should Never Have Stood

QUICK LINKS