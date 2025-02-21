Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, February 21, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Sports»
  • IIT Baba’s Prediction:’Main Tumko Pehle Se Bol Raha Hu Is Baar India…’-India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025

IIT Baba’s Prediction:’Main Tumko Pehle Se Bol Raha Hu Is Baar India…’-India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025

As the high-stakes match approaches, all eyes are on whether his prophecy will hold or if Team India will defy his prediction on the field.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
IIT Baba’s Prediction:’Main Tumko Pehle Se Bol Raha Hu Is Baar India…’-India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025


Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, has made a bold prediction ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to him, India will not emerge victorious in the match scheduled for February 23, 2025. His statement has sparked reactions across social media, given his controversial past and claims regarding cricket outcomes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), IIT Baba emphatically declared, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hoon, is baar India nahi jeetegi” (I am telling you in advance, this time India will not win). He further challenged Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, asserting that no matter how much they try, victory is impossible. “Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho” (Now, if I have said they will not win, then they will not win. Now, is God bigger or are you? – referring to himself as a divine figure).

Here is his video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is IIT Baba?

Abhey Singh, reportedly an IIT Bombay graduate in aerospace engineering, left a lucrative job in Canada to pursue the path of Sanyasa (renunciation). His drastic life choices and bold claims have made him a viral sensation on social media. Despite his growing online popularity, he has been embroiled in controversy. He was expelled from the Juna Akhara due to alleged misconduct and was later spotted at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where he continues to make headlines with his statements.

IIT Baba’s Connection With Cricket

This is not the first time IIT Baba has made extraordinary claims related to cricket. Previously, he asserted that he played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory by influencing players’ performances through “signals” transmitted via devices, towers, and cameras, using some form of “coding.” Specifically, he claimed to have directed Hardik Pandya’s bowling during the crucial moments of the match.

Social Media Reactions And Controversy

IIT Baba’s latest prediction has generated significant buzz on social media, with fans debating whether his statement should be taken seriously or dismissed as yet another publicity stunt. While some followers find his claims intriguing, others question the legitimacy of his so-called divine interventions in cricket.

With the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match approaching, cricket enthusiasts are eager to see whether IIT Baba’s prophecy holds any weight or if Team India will prove him wrong on the field. As the countdown to the Champions Trophy 2025 continues, all eyes remain on the much-anticipated showdown between the two cricketing giants.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tony de Zorzi? South African Cricketer In Focus After Dismissal By Mohammad Nabi

Filed under

IIT Baba ind vs pak

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Rethinking English Language Learning: British Council’s New Directions 2025 Tackles English Assessment Challenges In South Asia

Rethinking English Language Learning: British Council’s New Directions 2025 Tackles English Assessment Challenges In South...

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

‘India Has Dominated Pakistan For Long Period Of Time’: Sourav Ganguly On India vs Pakistan Match

‘India Has Dominated Pakistan For Long Period Of Time’: Sourav Ganguly On India vs Pakistan...

Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Fundraiser Reaches $500,000 Milestone: Why People Are Supporting UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Accused Killer

Luigi Mangione Legal Defense Fundraiser Reaches $500,000 Milestone: Why People Are Supporting UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Accused...

Entertainment

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

‘She Smelt Awkward’: Kanye West Responds To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Filed By Former Assistant

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Rapper Eminem To Perform In India: Where Will The Concert Will Be Held?

Dragon Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Dragon Twitter Review: Pradeep Ranganathan Starrer Garners Impressive Reactions, Netizens Call It ‘Feel-good’ Movie

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

Maharashtra Cyber Cell To Issue Notice To Zomato Over Honey Singh Concert, Here’s Why

James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

James Bond Franchise Now Under Amazon MGM’s Control As Producers Step Back, Read Details

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox