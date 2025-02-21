IIT Baba’s Prediction:’Main Tumko Pehle Se Bol Raha Hu Is Baar India…’-India Vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025

As the high-stakes match approaches, all eyes are on whether his prophecy will hold or if Team India will defy his prediction on the field.

Abhey Singh, popularly known as IIT Baba, has made a bold prediction ahead of the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. According to him, India will not emerge victorious in the match scheduled for February 23, 2025. His statement has sparked reactions across social media, given his controversial past and claims regarding cricket outcomes.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), IIT Baba emphatically declared, “Main tumko pehle se bol raha hoon, is baar India nahi jeetegi” (I am telling you in advance, this time India will not win). He further challenged Indian cricketers, including Virat Kohli, asserting that no matter how much they try, victory is impossible. “Ab maine mana kar diya hai ke nahi jeetegi to nahi jeetegi, ab kya bhagwaan bade ho ya tum bade ho” (Now, if I have said they will not win, then they will not win. Now, is God bigger or are you? – referring to himself as a divine figure).

Here is his video:

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Who Is IIT Baba?

Abhey Singh, reportedly an IIT Bombay graduate in aerospace engineering, left a lucrative job in Canada to pursue the path of Sanyasa (renunciation). His drastic life choices and bold claims have made him a viral sensation on social media. Despite his growing online popularity, he has been embroiled in controversy. He was expelled from the Juna Akhara due to alleged misconduct and was later spotted at the Maha Kumbh Mela, where he continues to make headlines with his statements.

IIT Baba’s Connection With Cricket

This is not the first time IIT Baba has made extraordinary claims related to cricket. Previously, he asserted that he played a crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 victory by influencing players’ performances through “signals” transmitted via devices, towers, and cameras, using some form of “coding.” Specifically, he claimed to have directed Hardik Pandya’s bowling during the crucial moments of the match.

Social Media Reactions And Controversy

IIT Baba’s latest prediction has generated significant buzz on social media, with fans debating whether his statement should be taken seriously or dismissed as yet another publicity stunt. While some followers find his claims intriguing, others question the legitimacy of his so-called divine interventions in cricket.

IIT baba’s whole career is on risk after this statement 😄 Cricket se majak nhi bana 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/7TkMPaPQGF — Marwadi Aflatoon (@ThalaCricket) February 21, 2025

With the high-voltage India vs Pakistan match approaching, cricket enthusiasts are eager to see whether IIT Baba’s prophecy holds any weight or if Team India will prove him wrong on the field. As the countdown to the Champions Trophy 2025 continues, all eyes remain on the much-anticipated showdown between the two cricketing giants.

ALSO READ: Who Is Tony de Zorzi? South African Cricketer In Focus After Dismissal By Mohammad Nabi