‘IKillU’: Did Gautam Gambhir Get A Death Threat From ISIS Kashmir?

Indian cricket team’s head coach Gautam Gambhir, who’s also a former BJP MP, has received a serious death threat from a group claiming to be “ISIS Kashmir.” The threat came through two chilling emails on April 22, and the message was short but terrifying: “IKillU.”

Gambhir didn’t waste any time—he went straight to the Delhi Police and filed a complaint. He asked them to register an FIR and take steps to protect him and his family.

Delhi Police Are on the Case

The police at Rajinder Nagar station, along with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Delhi), confirmed they’ve received Gambhir’s complaint and started looking into it.

Given how serious the threat is, the police are now working to boost security for Gambhir and those close to him. Extra safety measures are likely to be put in place while investigators try to figure out where the emails came from.

This isn’t new for Gambhir. Back in November 2021, when he was still a sitting Member of Parliament, he received a similar threat—also reportedly from “ISIS Kashmir.”

This time, though, it came just a day after Gambhir publicly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, one of the deadliest attacks in Jammu and Kashmir since Pulwama in 2019. That incident left 26 civilians dead after gunmen opened fire on tourists enjoying a peaceful day at Baisaran meadow.

What Gambhir Said About the Attack

Just before the emails arrived, Gambhir took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief and anger over the Pahalgam attack. In his post, he didn’t hold back, “Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike,”

Gautam Gambhir wrote on his X platform.

His post made it clear he wasn’t going to stay silent on acts of terror, and that may have made him a target.

Delhi Police are treating the threat as very real. Cyber experts are now working to trace the email’s origin. It’s not clear yet whether it was sent from India or overseas, or whether it has any link to known terror groups. Either way, authorities are taking it seriously.

Security around Gambhir’s home is expected to be tightened, and depending on what the investigation reveals, more protection could follow.