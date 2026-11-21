ILT20 2026 LIVE Streaming: The fifth edition of the International League T20 (ILT20) is set to begin on Saturday (Nov 21), with six franchises competing for the coveted trophy in the United Arab Emirates. Defending champions Desert Vipers will return to protect their title after winning their maiden championship in the previous season. They will face competition from Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz. Here is everything you need to know about the ILT20 2026 schedule, fixtures, teams, full squads, venues, match timings, live telecast and streaming details in India.

ILT20 2026: Tournament Details

Tournament: International League T20 (ILT20) 2026

International League T20 (ILT20) 2026 Edition: Fifth

Fifth Start Date: Saturday (Nov 21), 2026

Saturday (Nov 21), 2026 Final Date: Sunday, December 20, 2026

Sunday, December 20, 2026 Participating Teams: 6

6 Total Matches: 34

34 Defending Champions: Desert Vipers

Desert Vipers Host Country: United Arab Emirates (UAE)

United Arab Emirates (UAE) Venues: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah

ILT20 2026: Full Schedule And Fixtures

The fifth edition of the International League T20 will begin with defending champions Desert Vipers taking on MI Emirates in Dubai on Saturday (Nov 21). Here is the complete schedule, including league-stage matches and playoffs, with all timings in IST.

November 21: Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST November 22: Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants – Sharjah, 3:30 PM IST

Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants – Sharjah, 3:30 PM IST November 22: Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST November 23: Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST

Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST November 24: Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST November 25: Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST November 26: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST November 27: Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST

Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST November 28: MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

MI Emirates vs Desert Vipers – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST November 28: Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST November 29: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST November 29: Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST November 30: MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST

MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST December 1: Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST

Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST December 2: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST December 2: Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 3: Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 4: Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST

Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST December 5: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST December 6: MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST December 6: Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 7: MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST

MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST December 8: Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 9: Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST

Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST December 10: Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 11: Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST

Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST December 12: Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 13: MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST

MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals – Abu Dhabi, 3:30 PM IST December 13: Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 14: Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST December 16: Qualifier 1 – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST

Qualifier 1 – Abu Dhabi, 8:00 PM IST December 17: Eliminator – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

Eliminator – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST December 18: Qualifier 2 – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST

Qualifier 2 – Sharjah, 8:00 PM IST December 20: Final – Dubai, 8:00 PM IST

ILT20 2026: Venues

The fifth edition of the International League T20 will be hosted across three major cricket venues in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai will stage the highest number of matches, while Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will also host several league-stage and playoff fixtures.

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai: The venue will host the tournament opener between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, multiple league-stage matches and the final on December 20.

The venue will host the tournament opener between Desert Vipers and MI Emirates, multiple league-stage matches and the final on December 20. Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi: The stadium will host several league fixtures and Qualifier 1, along with other important matches.

The stadium will host several league fixtures and Qualifier 1, along with other important matches. Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: The iconic venue will stage multiple league-stage encounters and Qualifier 2.

ILT20 2026: All Six Teams

Six franchises will compete for the championship in the fifth season of the International League T20. Desert Vipers will enter the tournament as defending champions, while the remaining five teams will aim to challenge them for the trophy.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

Desert Vipers

Dubai Capitals

Gulf Giants

MI Emirates

Sharjah Warriorz

ILT20 2026: Full Squads Of All Teams

Gulf Giants Squad: Azmatullah Omarzai, Blessing Muzarabani, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Imran Mir, David Wiese, Curtis Campher, Dhruv Parashar, Haider Razzaq, Meet Bhavsar, Shubham Ranjane, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Awais Ahmed and Wahidullah Zadran.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Squad: Finn Allen, Jason Holder, Matthew Tromp, Sunil Narine, Alishan Sharafu, Andre Fletcher, Colin Munro, Abdul Mannan Ali, Ravija Sandaruwan, Michael Pepper, Lorcan Tucker, Amshi De Silva, Moeen Ali, Gulbadin Naib, Abdullah Tarakhail, Muhammad Rohid, Arab Gul, Usman Tariq, Ibrar Ahmad, Ajay Kumar, Qais Ahmad and Jakeem Pollard.

Desert Vipers Squad: Andries Gous, Dan Lawrence, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Shimron Hetmyer, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Harry Tector, Bilal Tahir, Vriitya Aravind, Joe Clarke, Shadab Khan, Nangeyalia Kharote, Sanjay Pahal, Nilansh Keswani, David Payne, Naseem Shah, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Ishtiaq Ahmed and Saleem Safi.

Dubai Capitals Squad: Marcus Stoinis, Mustafizur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Rovman Powell, Faf du Plessis, Max Holden, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Phil Salt, Tom Moores, Masood Ul Rahman Gurbaz, Dasun Shanaka, Aayan Khan, Hassan Khan, Mark Adair, Karim Janat, Haider Ali, Muhammad Arfan, Usman Najeeb, Luke Wood, Zuhaib Zubair, Anudeep Chenthamara and Matt Potts.

MI Emirates Squad: Nicholas Pooran, Rashid Khan, Romario Shepherd, Sherfane Rutherford, Jonny Bairstow, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Waseem, James Coles, Jordan Thompson, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Zain Ul Abidin, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Chris Jordan, Allah Ghazanfar, Lizaad Williams, Zahoor Khan, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Mohammad Shafeeq and Asa Tribe.

Sharjah Warriorz Squad: Adam Milne, James Vince, Waqar Salamkheil, Sikandar Raza, Mohammad Nabi, Paul Walter, Brandon McMullen, Craig Overton, Ali Aamer Naseer, George Linde, Sharafuddin Ashraf, George Dockrell, Nabeel Aziz, Tom Banton, James Rew, Tanish Suri, Richard Gleeson, Adil Rashid, Fareed Malik, Logan van Beek, Arunraj Selvaraj, Junaid Siddique and Mohammad Saqib.

Where to Watch ILT20 2026 Live on TV in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the fifth edition of the International League T20 live on the Zee TV network. The broadcaster will provide television coverage of the tournament, allowing Indian viewers to follow the league-stage matches and the playoffs, including the final.

How to Watch ILT20 2026 LIVE Streaming in India?

Fans who prefer watching the ILT20 2026 matches online can access live streaming through the ZEE5 app and website. The tournament will also be available on FanCode, giving cricket enthusiasts another digital platform to follow the matches live.