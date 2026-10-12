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Home > Sports News > ‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation

‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation

Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited the football GOAT debate after declaring himself the greatest player in history during a CNN Portugal interview. The Al-Nassr superstar discussed Lionel Messi, Pele, Diego Maradona, his 980 career goals, and the reported Portugal Football Federation controversy.

Cristiano Ronaldo called himself the greatest footballer in history. Image Credit: X/@Cristiano
Cristiano Ronaldo called himself the greatest footballer in history. Image Credit: X/@Cristiano

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-10-12 16:51 IST

Cristiano Ronaldo – GOAT Debate: Cristiano Ronaldo has reignited the debate over football’s greatest of all time (GOAT) after boldly declaring himself the best in history during a recent interview with CNN Portugal. The statement comes amid a growing controversy involving the Portugal captain, head coach Jorge Jesus, and the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF).

The 41-year-old superstar still believes in his legacy despite controversy off the pitch, maintaining that what he has achieved on the field has outshone everything. Ronaldo felt the pressure to reach 1,000 career goals but is wary that this can take the shine off his performances.

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Cristiano Ronaldo Backs His GOAT Claim

On the GOAT debate that is still ongoing, the Portuguese said that football fans had every right to go for Messi, Diego Maradona or Pele. “But to challenge my completeness as a footballer is not right, ” Ronaldo added.

“I’m the greatest in history, period. When it comes to goals, the numbers speak for themselves,” Ronaldo said in the CNN Portugal interview.

The Al-Nassr forward is in the final stages of a glittering career, having lifted significant trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus before heading to Saudi Arabia. He also captained Portugal when they won the 2016 European Championship and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

He has now scored 980 goals in his career after netting during the interview, as the reports say, with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner closing in on the magical 1,000 mark. He still maintained it should not be a target he aspired to.

Portugal Football Federation Suspends Ronaldo Amid Jorge Jesus Row

The bold interview by Ronaldo has come at a time when the forward’s international career is at a low point. Ronaldo departed Portugal’s camp ahead of their Nations League game in Denmark over a disagreement with coach Jorge Jesus about his probable presence in the game against Norway.

Ronaldo stated that Jesus had assured him he would have the chance to play about 30 minutes against Norway, but in the end, he was not substituted in. He further claimed that a promise to make a public statement clarifying the matter was not fulfilled. Jesus, though, denied Ronaldo’s version of their agreement.

Also Read: “I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army”, Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda

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‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation
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‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation

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‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation

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‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation
‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation
‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation
‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation
‘I’m Greatest in History’: Cristiano Ronaldo Settles GOAT Debate in Viral Interview Amid Standoff With Portugal Football Federation

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