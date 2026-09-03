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Home > Sports News > Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe

Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq is facing a potential one-to-two-year ban after the PCB launched an investigation into his injury during the England vs Pakistan Lord’s Test. The probe has revived concerns over a previous injury controversy from Pakistan’s 2025 New Zealand tour.

Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Imam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Rizwan in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 08:27 IST

Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq may be banned for up to two years due to the controversy surrounding his injury sustained during the second Test match against England at Lord’s. According to reports from Geo News, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is assembling a high-level investigating group to examine the circumstances behind Imam’s calf injury.

Imam-ul-Haq to Face Two-Year Ban For Injury Controversy

The report further added Imam could potentially be handed a ban of one to two years if the inquiry finds him guilty of misconduct. The matter has also brought renewed scrutiny on an earlier injury-related controversy involving the left-handed batter during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

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Imam suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Lord’s Test and subsequently did not bat in either of Pakistan’s innings. Pakistan were bowled out for 110 in their first innings after England posted 290 and were dismissed for 194 while chasing 389 in the second innings, resulting in a 194-run defeat and a 2-0 series loss.

Sources said the PCB’s latest investigation was prompted by concerns surrounding the nature of Imam’s injury and his subsequent unavailability.

Imam-ul-Haq’s Injury History Under Spotlight

The development has also revived the findings of a PCB inquiry into an incident during the New Zealand tour. Imam was reportedly held responsible by the committee for allegedly fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting symptoms after a ball struck his right big toe during an indoor net session on March 28, 2025.

The committee had reportedly concluded that Imam had misled medical staff and deliberately attempted to make himself unavailable for Pakistan’s opening ODI of that tour.

Mohammad Rizwan’s Future With Pakistan in Doubt

Meanwhile, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan is also facing scrutiny over disciplinary concerns, according to reports. The PCB is likely to question Rizwan in the coming days, while his inclusion in Pakistan teams in the near future is considered unlikely, sources added.

Both Imam and Rizwan were among seven players released from Pakistan’s Test squad following the heavy defeat at Lord’s. Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were the other players left out.

ENG vs PAK: Pakistan Make Multiple Squad Changes Before 3rd Test

Pakistan have made sweeping changes ahead of the third and final Test against England, with five uncapped players added to the squad. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke have also joined the Test coaching staff.

The third Test will be played at Edgbaston from September 9, with Pakistan seeking to avoid a series clean sweep after losing the first Test by an innings and the second by 194 runs.

Also Read: Who is Towhid Hridoy? Meet Bangladesh Batter Who Smashed 350 vs South Africa A in Unofficial Test

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Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe
Tags: England vs Pakistanhome-hero-pos-3Imam ul haqMohammad Rizwan

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Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe
Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe
Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe
Imam-ul-Haq Ban News: Pakistan Star Faces Two-Year Suspension Over Injury Controversy, PCB Launches Probe

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