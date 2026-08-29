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Home > Sports News > Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test

Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test

Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim made a startling claim about opening batter Imam-ul-Haq's injury that prevented him from batting on Day 2 of the decisive second Test against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test. (Image Credits: X)
Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 13:10 IST

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Former Pakistan chief selector Mohammad Wasim made a startling claim about opening batter Imam-ul-Haq’s injury that prevented him from batting on Day 2 of the decisive second Test against England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground. Nevertheless, Wasim has alleged that Imam has a history of faking injuries and did the same during the Multan Test nearly four years ago.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test: Does Imam-ul-Haq fake injuries?

It was revealed on Day 2 that the southpaw was ruled out of the remainder of the Lord’s Test due to a left calf strain while fielding on the opening day, rendering him unavailable to bat. However, Wasim has accused the southpaw of faking it and having a history of doing so. Speaking to Nauman Niaz he stated:

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“In 2022 Multan test, the physio warned me in advance that he is going to fake an injury soon. And he did that.”

The PCB released the below statement regarding his statement that said:

“Scans later confirmed a low-grade calf strain and Imam is currently receiving treatment under the supervision of the Pakistan medical team. His participation in the remainder of the Test depends on treatment leading to recovery.”

Imam had opened the innings with Azan Awais in the opening Test in Leeds but Pakistan lost inside three days.

ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test, Day 3: When did Pakistan last won a Test in England

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s most recent Test win in England came eight years ago in 2018, defeating the Englishmen by nine wickets at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

While the tourists fought back well after being dismissed for 110, taking wickets of Ben Duckett, Jordan Cox and Harry Brook, the home side managed to regain control, with Harry Brook and Emilio Gay still at the crease. Pakistan will need to spark a very monumental collapse but even then the pace trio of Josh Tongue, Jofra Archer and Gus Atkinson are certain to make life difficult for the visiting batters. Given Pakistan are yet to cross even 200 across three innings in the series, there is very little hope for them.

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Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test
Tags: ENG vs PAKEngland National Cricket TeamImam ul haqMohammad WasimPakistan national cricket team

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Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test
Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test
Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test
Imam-Ul-Haq Injury Controversy: Did Pakistan Opener Fake Injury at Lord’s? Former Chief Selector Makes Explosive Allegation | ENG vs PAK 2nd Test

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