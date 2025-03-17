IML 2025 Final: Sachin Tendulkar’s India Masters Beat Brian Lara’s West Indies Masters by 6 Wickets

In a night filled with nostalgia and high-octane cricket, India Masters scripted history by lifting the inaugural International Masters League (IML) 2025 title with a dominant six-wicket victory over West Indies Masters at the SVNS International Stadium on Sunday. A packed crowd of nearly 50,000 witnessed the iconic Sachin Tendulkar lead his team to a resounding triumph against Brian Lara’s Caribbean contingent in a match that celebrated the golden era of cricket.

A Vintage Display of Batting Brilliance

Chasing a modest target of 149, India Masters showcased their batting depth, led by a stellar opening partnership between the legendary Sachin Tendulkar (25) and an explosive Ambati Rayudu (74). The duo laid the perfect foundation with a fluent 67-run stand. While Tendulkar rolled back the years with his elegant stroke play, Rayudu unleashed a fierce attack on the opposition, smashing nine boundaries and three towering sixes in his 50-ball knock.

After Tendulkar fell to Tino Best, Rayudu continued to steer the chase, bringing up his half-century in just 34 balls. He found support from Gurkeerat Singh Mann (14) and later Yuvraj Singh (13*), who walked in to thunderous applause. Though West Indies Masters spinners briefly slowed India’s charge, Stuart Binny (16*) ensured there were no late hiccups, sealing the victory in style with two massive sixes.

India Masters’ Bowlers Set the Stage

Earlier, the Indian bowlers delivered a disciplined performance to restrict West Indies Masters to 148/7. Brian Lara (6) and Dwayne Smith (45) provided an aggressive start, racing to 34 runs in under four overs. However, Vinay Kumar’s crucial breakthrough to dismiss Lara shifted the momentum. Shahbaz Nadeem then tightened the grip, removing Smith and William Perkins (6) in quick succession.

Lendl Simmons fought back with a defiant 57 off 41 balls, stabilizing the innings with Denesh Ramdin (12*). Despite Simmons’ valiant effort, tight spells from Pawan Negi and Stuart Binny ensured West Indies Masters never gained complete control. Vinay Kumar emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3/26, while Nadeem chipped in with two key wickets.

With this emphatic win, India Masters not only lifted the first-ever IML trophy but also gave fans a cherished reminder of cricketing legends in action. The tournament concluded on a high note, proving that class and skill remain timeless on the cricket field.

Brief Scores:

West Indies Masters 148/7 (Lendl Simmons 57, Dwayne Smith 45; Vinay Kumar 3/26) lost to India Masters 149/4 (Ambati Rayudu 74, Sachin Tendulkar 25; Ashley Nurse 2/22).

