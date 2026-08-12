Imran Khan Dead? Pakistan Journalist Claims Former PM Died in Adiala Jail, Health Concerns Mount | Check Latest Update

Imran Khan Death Rumours: Imran Khan, despite being jailed, continues to make headlines. The former Prime Minister of Pakistan and World Cup-winning captain was reportedly announced dead by a local journalist in the country. Senior journalist Wajahat Khan made the claim that the 73-year-old had passed away in Adiala Jail. Wajahat cited sources within the government and military to support his claim.

Imran Khan Dies in Jail?

The health condition of the jailed ex-Prime Minister is a worry, and the unverified allegation by the Pakistani journalist Wajahat Saeed Khan has raised it. The senior journalist, who is now living in the US, claimed that three sources within the army have stated to him that Imran may have died in Adiala Jail.

Imran Khan Controversial Jail Term

Imran Khan, who has turned into a politician after ending his cricketing career, has been jailed since 2023. His jail term has been controversial nonetheless, with reports emerging of deteriorating health and poor treatment of the former cricket captain. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has constantly said that the government has been trying to stop him from seeing his family as well as his party members, and also not providing him with the needed medical help for his ailments, including the problem with his eye, based on their claims.

The reports on Khan’s health condition are coming at a time when there is an increase in concern over his long imprisonment and claims that there are restrictions on access to him. The party has been pleading time and again that the family members and the personal doctors of Khan be given the privilege to visit him regularly and supervise his state of health.

Protest in Pakistan For Imran Khan Jail

On Tuesday, PTI supporters and leaders organized a protest outside the Supreme Court building for Imran Khan’s health issues and the delay in the cases that have been lodged against him. After the court registrar of the Supreme Court assured PTI leaders that hearings on the cases could be scheduled in the next week, the protest was called off. PTI leaders approached the Supreme Court registrar for an opportunity to expedite Khan’s court case and for permission to allow Khan’s family doctors and his private doctors to meet with him.

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