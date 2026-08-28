Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain

Imran Khan Health Update: In support of an appeal signed by 22 previous international cricket captains, Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed his support for calls for appropriate medical care and ongoing family access for former Pakistani captain and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Imran’s health has been a topic of massive scrutiny in Pakistan over the last few weeks, with his sons demanding proper health care for the legendary cricketer and former PM. Last week, the country’s Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital. But he was taken to state-run PIMS and returned to prison just after his check-up. His sisters and sons have made serious allegations about the court order violation, demanding that Imran be allowed to see his personal doctor.

Twenty-two former international cricket captains wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, renewing their appeal for medical treatment of former ODI World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan. It was a follow-up to a previous letter 14 captains had written back in February, which received no reply from the Pakistan government.

Pat Cummins Shows Support For Imran Khan

Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves https://t.co/L1L512wXao — Pat Cummins (@patcummins30) August 28, 2026







Now, Pat Cummins reposted a video from The Grade Cricketer featuring former Australia captain Greg Chappell discussing Imran Khan’s situation. Sharing the video, Cummins voiced his support for the appeal by former international captains, saying he hopes the court-ordered medical assessment proceeds, family visits continue, and that Khan is treated with dignity.

“Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court-ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves,” Cummins said.

Former Captains Write to PAK PM Shehbaz Sharif For Better Treatment of Imran Khan

Notably, the letter to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was signed by Michael Atherton, Alex Blackwell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Alastair Cook, Michael Gatting, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Lee Germon, Adam Gilchrist, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Andrew Strauss, Dilip Vengsarkar, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

(From ANI Inputs)

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