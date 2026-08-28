LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain

Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain

Imran Khan’s health has sparked global concern as Australia captain Pat Cummins backed calls for proper medical care and family access. Twenty-two former international cricket captains have urged Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to ensure treatment and dignity for the former World Cup-winning captain.

Pat Cummins and Imran Khan in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Pat Cummins and Imran Khan in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 18:58 IST

Imran Khan Health Update: In support of an appeal signed by 22 previous international cricket captains, Australian captain Pat Cummins expressed his support for calls for appropriate medical care and ongoing family access for former Pakistani captain and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Imran’s health has been a topic of massive scrutiny in Pakistan over the last few weeks, with his sons demanding proper health care for the legendary cricketer and former PM. Last week, the country’s Supreme Court ordered that he be shifted to Islamabad’s Shifa Hospital. But he was taken to state-run PIMS and returned to prison just after his check-up. His sisters and sons have made serious allegations about the court order violation, demanding that Imran be allowed to see his personal doctor.

You Might Be Interested In

Twenty-two former international cricket captains wrote a letter to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, renewing their appeal for medical treatment of former ODI World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan. It was a follow-up to a previous letter 14 captains had written back in February, which received no reply from the Pakistan government.

Pat Cummins Shows Support For Imran Khan



Now, Pat Cummins reposted a video from The Grade Cricketer featuring former Australia captain Greg Chappell discussing Imran Khan’s situation. Sharing the video, Cummins voiced his support for the appeal by former international captains, saying he hopes the court-ordered medical assessment proceeds, family visits continue, and that Khan is treated with dignity.

“Adding my support here to GC and the other former international captains. I hope the court-ordered medical assessment be allowed to run its course, and that family visits continue. I hope Imran Khan is treated with the dignity anyone deserves,” Cummins said.

Former Captains Write to PAK PM Shehbaz Sharif For Better Treatment of Imran Khan

Notably, the letter to Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, was signed by Michael Atherton, Alex Blackwell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, Greg Chappell, Ian Chappell, Belinda Clark, Alastair Cook, Michael Gatting, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Lee Germon, Adam Gilchrist, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Nasser Hussain, Clive Lloyd, Arjuna Ranatunga, Andrew Strauss, Dilip Vengsarkar, Steve Waugh and John Wright.

(From ANI Inputs)

Also Read: Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain
Tags: Imran KhanPat Cummins

RELATED News

Asian Games 2026 Cricket: ‘Tented Dressing Rooms, Washrooms 500m Away’ — Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer May Miss as BCCI Consider ‘B’ Team India

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test Ends in Draw: Gautam Gambhir Hails Team India, Sonal Dinusha After Colombo Test

Namibia vs South Africa Prediction: Who Will Win NAM vs SA 1st T20I? — Check Prediction, Predicted Starting XIs And More

NAM vs SA, 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tri-Series Match LIVE in India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Virat Kohli’s Sister Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Posts ‘No Matter Where Life Takes Us…’

LATEST NEWS

Delhi Family Stays At 5-Star Hotel In Udaipur, Refuses To Pay Rs 5.74 Lakh Bill After 10 Days

21 Minor Tribal Girls Allege Harassment At Maharashtra Ashram School; Cook’s Assistant Arrested

17 Slaps In 40 Seconds: Teacher Thrashes Student After Argument Between Students In Meerut School

Subhash Chandra Vs Mukesh Ambani: Essel chairman Targets Reliance Chief With Serious Allegations, Claims He Made Attempts To ‘Capture’ Zee

Friday OTT Releases (August 28, 2026): From Alia Bhatt’s Alpha To Bobby Deol’s Bandar; 7 Movies And Shows To Watch This Weekend

At Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, Healthcare Continues Beyond Discharge Through Follow-Up and Patient Feedback: Dr Balbir Singh

Kriti Sanon Takes A Dig At Rakhi Outfit Row: ‘Fashion Committee Is Still In Session’ — What Did She Post?

Virat Kohli’s Sister Celebrates Raksha Bandhan, Posts ‘No Matter Where Life Takes Us…’

Two Men Drag Dead Woman By Hair, Steal Earrings Amid Nepal Floods; Video Surfaces

Kaun Banega Crorepati 18: Father Pleads For Son’s Job, Vishal Rathod Goes On To Win Rs 25 Lakh — What Happened At Rs 50 Lakh Question?

Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain
Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain
Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain
Imran Khan Health Update: Pat Cummins Backs Calls for Medical Care, Family Access for Former Pakistan Captain

QUICK LINKS