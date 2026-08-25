Imran Khan Health Update: Ramiz Raja Reveals Former Pakistan PM’s Eye Problem in Jail, Says ‘He’s in Isolation’ | WATCH Video

Imran Khan Health News: Imran Khan has been a topic of debate for a long time for unwanted reasons. The former Pakistan cricket team captain, who later went on to serve the nation as the Prime Minister, has been behind bars for three years. Recently, while appearing on the Stick to Cricket Podcast, former cricketer Ramiz Raja opened up on the struggles faced by Khan. In the podcast hosted by former English cricketers Alastair Cook, Michael Vaughan, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd and Phil Tuffnell, Raja, who played under Khan’s captaincy, talked about his health and never-say-die attitude.

WATCH: Ramiz Raja Opens up on Imran Khan’s Health

Ramiz Raja, who now serves as a commentator across the world, appeared on the Overlap Cricket’s Stick to Cricket podcast. The former cricketer talked about Imran Khan’s worsening health while being behind bars. When asked about the former World Cup-winning captain by Alastair Cook and David Lloyd, Raja talked about Khan’s recent eye problems.

“He is in isolation. He’s got a lot of fans, but it’s just that the poor guy has been behind bars for three years now. It’s been a tough one for him. Just a week back, there was some problem with his eye that seems to have been sorted, but otherwise, he’s holding up. I mean, he’s got a solid temperament, as we all know,” Raja said.

Former Cricketers Come in Support of Imran Khan

22 former cricket captains came in support of Imran Khan in a letter written to the current Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The letter that was signed by Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev among other cricket captains outlined three specific requests. The former captains called for the medical board directed by the Supreme Court, including Imran Khan’s personal doctors, to be allowed to conduct a complete and independent assessment of his health, particularly regarding the reported loss of vision in his right eye. The letter also urged authorities to ensure that the weekly family visits reinstated by the court take place without any interruption or administrative delays, and requested that any treatment recommended after the medical assessment be provided without delay.

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