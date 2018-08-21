Imran Khan is keen on the resumption of India-Pakistan cricket, according to new Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani. With the emergence of new leadership in Pakistan, everyone is hopeful of cricket improving Indo-Pakistan relations. On Monday, Imran Khan replaced Najam Sethi with Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman.

Ehsan Mani has replaced Najam Sethi as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman. Newly elected Prime Minister took this decision, saying that Mani will bring valuable experience to the job. With the emergence of new leadership in Pakistan, everyone is hopeful of cricket improving Indo-Pak relations. The meeting between Imran Khan and his friend Navjot Singh Sidhu, once rivals the on the cricket field, has fuelled speculations on the resumption of cricket between India and Pakistan as sports can be an icebreaker in complex India-Pakistan relations. Ehsan Mani, the new chairman of the PCB said Imran Khan wants India-Pakistan to continue to their cricket relations. He is very, very keen for this, added the new chairman of the PCB.

In an exclusive conversation with The Indian Express, Ehsan Mani said cricket between India and Pakistan is important for the cricket world. Mani added that his intentions are very clear to take cricket in Asia ahead. He further appraised Imran Khan for his aspirations on cricket between India and Pakistan.

The last time both countries played cricket matches against each other when Pakistan toured India for ODIs, T20Is in 2012-2013. Both countries haven’t played since then as Indian government’s stand on this is very clear that terror and cricket can’t go hand in hand.

Imran Khan, the cricket hero and role model of youngsters in his country, led Pakistan to historic final victory in 1992 World Cup. He has always been a vocal advocate of resumption of cricket between India and Pakistan.

On his Twitter, he wrote on Monday that he has replaced Najam Sethi with Ehsan Mani as PCB chairman. Praising his stint with ICC in the past, the Pakistan Prime Minister said he will bring vast experience to the post.

